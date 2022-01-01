Oussama MANSRI

- Good experience in BSCS web application customization (CX, AX, ADMX …).
- Concrete experience in BSCS (provisioning, rating, billing, offer and promotion configuration).
- BSCS web service and CMS application development.
- Concrete experience in iX Collections (prodcuct installation, creating, testing and workflows
implementation … )
- Concrete experience in several multi-terabyte Data Integrations Projects and Billing migration project
in large telecommunications operators, playing different roles, BSCS Consultant, Data Integration ,
Data Warehouse ETL developer and PL/SQL and T-SQL Developer in different Telecom Operators
utilizing different DWH tools, Different Environment (Oracle, Teradata, SQL Server) and Billing
System ( BSCS)
- Good experience in Oracle SQL/PLSQL and SHELL scripting.
Mes compétences :
Oracle PL/SQL
shell scripting
Java
Concrete experience
SQL
Oracle Pro-C
Oracle
Informatica
XML
UNIX
Testing
Teradata
Sun Solaris
Performance Testing
Operations
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux Red Hat
ETL
Data Warehousing
Data Migration
CMS application development
C++
C Programming Language
Back Office