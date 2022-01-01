Menu

Oussama MANSRI

TUNIS

En résumé

- Good experience in BSCS web application customization (CX, AX, ADMX …).
- Concrete experience in BSCS (provisioning, rating, billing, offer and promotion configuration).
- BSCS web service and CMS application development.
- Concrete experience in iX Collections (prodcuct installation, creating, testing and workflows
implementation … )
- Concrete experience in several multi-terabyte Data Integrations Projects and Billing migration project
in large telecommunications operators, playing different roles, BSCS Consultant, Data Integration ,
Data Warehouse ETL developer and PL/SQL and T-SQL Developer in different Telecom Operators
utilizing different DWH tools, Different Environment (Oracle, Teradata, SQL Server) and Billing
System ( BSCS)
- Good experience in Oracle SQL/PLSQL and SHELL scripting.

Mes compétences :
Oracle PL/SQL
shell scripting
Java
Concrete experience
SQL
Oracle Pro-C
Oracle
Informatica
XML
UNIX
Testing
Teradata
Sun Solaris
Performance Testing
Operations
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux Red Hat
ETL
Data Warehousing
Data Migration
CMS application development
C++
C Programming Language
Back Office

Entreprises

  • Tunisie Telecom - Consultant IT

    2016 - maintenant  Support, amélioration et gestion du flux de communication entre GMD, VMD et EMA (Ericsson Multi Activation) et les éléments Réseau.
     Analyses et traitement des réjets.
     Détection et analyses des anomalies (Outil Mantis)
     Traitement et analyses des demandes de portablité bloquées.
     Suivi des des réclamations de portage inter opérateur (via OTRS, NPG et NPDCP).
     Traitement des réclamations internes via le CRM Siebel.
     Développement des applications d’amélioration des traitements des données :
    - Activation en masse des contrats (Java core, CMS)
    - Insertion en des demandes de portage en masse (Spring Batch)
    - Supervision statistiques et archivage des demandes de portage traitées par jours (shell, PLSQL)

  • Atos - BSCS developer

    Bezons 2016 - 2016  Developpement des API CMS, Customisation ALCI
     Développement coté BSCS Non-Kernel: Spring Batch, ProC, SQL, PLSQL, shell.
     Configuration des services, plan tarifaire.
     Customisation de BSCS web application : CX.
     Rédaction des spécifications, et du cahier de recette.

  • Ericsson - BSCS/CBIO Consultant

    MASSY 2015 - 2016 BSCS web application customization (CX, AX, ADMX …).
    - Work on Java middlewares and adapters that translate external system requests to CMS and SOI commands.
    - CMS stress testing.
    - Define SOI architecture.
    - Baseline setup and configuration for CX and SOI.
    - Technical writing.

  • Billcom Consulting - IT Consultant

    2014 - 2015 BSCS Support for Tunisie Telecom Project: BSCS r2 integration:

    * Integration Developer of Non-Kernel Batchs
    * Integration Tester of Non-Kernel Batchs ;
    * Non-Kernel BSCS Developer: ProC, SQL, PLSQL, shell.

  • Billcom Consulting/BBI Egypt - IT Consultant

    2014 - 2014 BI Consultant (Informatica) with BBI

    * Join BBI Development team for Phase 3 for Ooredoo Maldives DWH Revamp covering the following Models:
    * Full Adjustment for Phase 1& 2 models to be based on the new Migrated CBIO system after upgrades ;
    * Full Integration using Informatica with Prepaid In System and delivery of Prepaid Transaction Model ;
    * Full Integration with the Network ASN.1 Files coming from MSC through Informatica ;
    * Support for Ooredoo Nedjma

  • Billcom consulting@Alcatel-Lucent - OSS/BSS Consultant

    2012 - 2014 OSS/BSS Consultant with Alcatel-Lucent in OTN:

    * Integration Developer of Non-Kernel Batchs
    * Integration Tester of Non-Kernel Batchs ;
    * Non-Kernel BSCS Developer: ProC, SQL, PLSQL, shell.

  • Billcom Consulting@Alcatel-Lucent - CX/CMS developper

    2012 - 2012 BSCS IX Consultant with Alcatel-Lucent in IAM

    * Self-Care Customization
    * Development of new solution units and adapting existing SU to interact with non-kernel tables
    * Customer Care: Testing and fixing anomalies.

  • Billcom Consulting@Orange Tunisie - IT Consultant

    2011 - 2011 Legal Storage Project:

    * Main needs specification.
    * Studying all call cases for selection of adequate CDRs.
    * Defining elementary mappings.
    * Development and deployment of converter batches (C under UNIX OS) for ASN.1 Files:

    - Ericsson SGSN grammar.
    - Ericsson AIR grammar.
    - Ericsson SDP grammar.
    - Ericsson MSC grammar.
    - Ericsson TAP grammar.

    * Development and deployment of Stockage&Regroupment batches (Shell Scripts). ;
    * Development of legal search tools.
    * Monitoring deliveries and change requests.

  • Alcatel Lucent - IT Consultant

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Marocco Telecom: iXCollection Integration With BSCS iXR2:

    * Specification Phase :
    o Prepare specification according to operator needs (Dunning procedures, Workgoup, users and
    security).
    * Implemention Phase :
    o Back Office
    o Adapt existing specific business cases to BSCS iXR2 and iXCollection logic.
    o Creating Dunning Workflows according to customer needs.
    o Implementing Dunnig Workflows.
    o Developping specific actions for opertor specific needs (extracting and processing non
    kernel data( JAVA,XML)).
    o Implimenting customized actions in iX Collection JBPM engine and Dunning
    Workflows.
    o Testing Dunnig Workflows and actions.

  • Alcatel Lucent - IT Consultant

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Marocco Telecom Migration Projet from BSCS7 to BSCSiXR2:

    * Adapt existing specific business cases to iXR2 logic ;
    * Adapt and test BSCS7 workarround applications to BSCS iX (JAVA, PRO*C, PL/SQL,SHELL) ;
    * Partcipate in adaptation of specific Batchs used by IAM ;
    * Performance Testing for all Rating and Billing modules (FIH,RIH,RLH,BCH...):
    * Acceptance test of commercial offers.
    * Acceptance test for non kernel Batchs.
    * Testing CX fonctionality.
    * Participate in Integration and UAT tests.

  • Alcatel Lucent - IT Consultant

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Tunisia Telecom : Integration of BSCS with external systems via CMS.

    * Study of customer needs.
    * Analyzes of existing modules. ;
    * Designing the architecture of the desired solution. ;
    * Implementing the solution on the basis of CMS iX R2. ;
    * Writing the spec of the solution and delivery of the specification tests. ;
    * CX & SOI architecture design, Installation and configuration.

Formations

  • Faculty Of Sciences Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2007 University Degree

Réseau