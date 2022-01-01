Oussama MANSRI

- Good experience in BSCS web application customization (CX, AX, ADMX …).

- Concrete experience in BSCS (provisioning, rating, billing, offer and promotion configuration).

- BSCS web service and CMS application development.

- Concrete experience in iX Collections (prodcuct installation, creating, testing and workflows

implementation … )

- Concrete experience in several multi-terabyte Data Integrations Projects and Billing migration project

in large telecommunications operators, playing different roles, BSCS Consultant, Data Integration ,

Data Warehouse ETL developer and PL/SQL and T-SQL Developer in different Telecom Operators

utilizing different DWH tools, Different Environment (Oracle, Teradata, SQL Server) and Billing

System ( BSCS)

- Good experience in Oracle SQL/PLSQL and SHELL scripting.



Mes compétences :

Oracle PL/SQL

shell scripting

Java

Concrete experience

SQL

Oracle Pro-C

Oracle

Informatica

XML

UNIX

Testing

Teradata

Sun Solaris

Performance Testing

Operations

Microsoft SQL Server

Linux Red Hat

ETL

Data Warehousing

Data Migration

CMS application development

C++

C Programming Language

Back Office