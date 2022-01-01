Oussama SARHRAOUI

Short summary: An ambitious and young engineer, fascinated by beautiful systems and architectures and hungry for learning.





Long summary: An ambitious young professional with over two years' experience across multiple IT domains. Fascinated with Linux platforms. Experienced with cloud based technologies for networking, storage, and computing power. Familiar with container based virtualization(LXC and DOCKER). Proficient at putting pieces together to build highly available and fault tolerant applications. Skilled at monitoring resources and events to provide better QoS and drive business growth.

Learning remains one of my primary goals and I am always open to new opportunities to bring good value.



Core Qualifications:

+ Experienced whit interpreted languages including Lua, JavaScript, Python.

+ Solid understanding of compiled languages including C.

+ Strong use of shell scripting languages, including BASH for Linux.

+ Experienced with building, deploying and troubleshooting distributed architectures.

+ Solid experience with Aws.

+ Extensive experience working with monitoring tools (Nagios, Sensu, Graphite , CollectD, StatsD and Ganglia).

+ Hand-on experience with web servers including nginx, nginx openresty and Apache.



Mes compétences :

Linux

AWS

Google cloud platform

Monitoring

REST