Menu

Oussama SELLAMI

ALGIERS

En résumé

Futur president

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
transitaire

Entreprises

  • BATICIC OUEST - Chef SCE Achat

    2014 - maintenant

  • BATICIC OUEST AIN DEFLA - Chef sce Achat

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • Université Saad Dahleb (Blida)

    Blida 2002 - 2006 LICENCE

    ECONOMIE INTERNATIONAL

Réseau