Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Oussema ARIBI
Ajouter
Oussema ARIBI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Tunisia Hosting
- Senior Hostmaster
maintenant
Transcom International
- Webmaster
2005 - 2006
I was a webmaster in Transcom which is one of the biggest Marketing Company World wide, Trnscom is currently in Tunisia. but i decided to create my own box ( company ) and why not growing step by step
Formations
California College Of The Arts (San Francisco)
San Francisco
2003 - 2006
Multimedia
Tutoring and Free lance Worker
Arts
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel