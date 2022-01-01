Oussema BENJEMAA

SUNGARD
- Senior Oracle DBA / Development
Lognes
2011 - maintenant
Specialities and Area of interests :
Oracle database installation and configuration.
Oracle database administration and performance tuning.
PL/SQL modules Development.
Oracle Database Migration from file system to ASM and vice-versa.
Oracle RAC and Data Guard architecture
Oracle Database High Availability Architectures
Oracle Maximum Availability Architecture - MAA
Development Of Business Contuity Planning, For ERP E-Business Suite ... Other Softwares Based On Java/ Oracle / Linux.
Oracle high-availability architectures, high-volume, secure and hyper-transactional.
Activities
Implementation of Oracle RAC 11gR2 (32-64) On Linux Platform , including :
- Configuration of SAN ( iScsi Storage Network)
- Configuration of OS Platforms (all OS Linux Prerequisites)
- Installation Of Oracle RAC 11gR2 _64 and Configuration of Failover and Load Balancing
- ASM Administration
- Load Balancing And Transparent Applications Failover (TAF) -
- RAC Services Troubleshouting .
- Implementation of Oracle FAN and Fast Connection Failover / UCP for Oracle RAC 11gR2 with java thin client.
- Configuration of oracle rac 11gR2 with scan failover.
- Administration of Oracle database (9i , 10g, 11g) ,
- Advanced Backup/Recovery Scenarios Based on linux shell scripting & oracle datapump tools (11g-10g).
- Performance tuning
- Implementation and configuration of NAGIOS ... supervision/monitoring system using NRPE to monitor services on remote systems ( os: windows, Linux, Oracle Database Server's ...) exposed on the network..
- Development / configuration of custom nagios plugins for both Linux (Script Shell) / Windows Platforms (VB Script) Platform's
Research and Development :
Oracle RAC 11gR2_64 On Linux Platform , including :
- Configuration of SAN ( iScsi Storage Network)
- Configuration of OS Platforms (all OS Linux Prerequisites)
- Installation Of Oracle RAC 11gR2 _64
Oracle 11gR2_64 Database Replication With Hub and Spoke(RW) Architecture
PRESTATIC , Group HACHICHA
- Oracle Applications Technical Consultant
2009 - 2011
Administration of Oracle Applications 11.0.3, 11i, 12.1.3
Administration and Tuning ICM (Internal Concurrent Manager) of E-Business Suite (11.0.3, 11i, 12.1.3)
Cloning E-Business Suite 11.0.3 on SunOS Solaris 5.8 Platform (Single-Tier)
Cloning E-Business Suite 11i on REDHAT 4.x Platform
(Single -Tier)
Cloning E-Business Suite 12.1.3 on RHEL 5.4 _ 64 Platform (Multinodes Architecture)
Installation , parametrage of Oracle Applications 12.1.3 under Linux X86 (32 & 64 bits) Platform (Redhat 5) in Multi-Nodes Architecture
Patching and Cloning of Oracle Applications 12.1.3
Installation and configuration of Oracle discoverer 10g and Linking with Oracle Applications 12.1.3.
Integration of customized applications with Release 12.1.3
Printers Management in E-Business Suite Level
Patching
Deployment of Java Plugins (JRE's)In oracle applications
Changing Domain Name of Oracle Applications
My Implementations Into PRODUCTION Sites
Prestatic, Group Hachicha
juin 2011 – juin 2011 (1 mois) Tunis
Development of a process allowing to automate the restore of oracle database backup and notify the feedback of the process result by email.
This process is fully standalone, and for purpose to be sure if we have a reliable backup which can be a restore point in some cases.
(Process Developed with Shell Linux and some java API : jdbc,javamail)
Java EE / EJB Developer
PRESTATIC
mars 2009 – juin 2011 (2 ans 4 mois) Tunis
EJB Compnents & j2EE Developer
Intranet & Enterprise Secured Web Apps Developer
(Java API: jdom, javamail, hibernate , JDBC, CORBA, Log4J ...)
Oracle DBA
Prestatic, Group Hachicha
mars 2009 – juin 2011 (2 ans 4 mois) Tunis
Administration, Tuning and Optimization of Oracle Database (8.0.5, 9i, 11g) Performance.
Restoring Oracle Databases (8.0.5, 9i,10g 11g) into Test and Development Environments
Scripting Shell Unix / Linux (RHEL and Solaris) for backup and restore of oracle databases, and monitoring of server resources (CPU and Memory).
Cloning Oracle Databases on (Solaris / RHEL) Platforms.
Linux System Aministrator
Prestatic, Group Hachicha
février 2009 – juin 2011 (2 ans 5 mois) Tunis
Installation, configuration REDHAT Linux X86 (32 & 64 bits) (Redhat4.x ES/AS) and RHEL5
Configuration of RAID Volumes.
Adding, Formatting of new storages volumes (Disks, Disk Arrays)
Configuration SAMBA, NFS, FTP, RSH services.
Configuration of Printers in Operating System Level.
Configuration of Sendmail.
Resetting root password.
Development of customized Shell Scripts.
Scheduling Jobs in OS Level (Crontab)
Monitoring of system resources: CPU and Memory (Physical and Virtual -- Swap)
Conception and Implementation of a Virtualization Solution Based on Citrix XenServer For Small and Medium Level of Production Environment And For Test Purposes.
My Implementations Into PRODUCTION Sites
Prestatic, Group Hachicha
mai 2011 – mai 2011 (1 mois) Tunis
Development of 2 Concurrent Programs and deploying them on E-Business Suite.
Those Concurrent Programs , enable sending (output & log files) for
concurrent requests by e-mail; as an attachement e-mail or in body of the message.
(Using Java API's jdbc,javamail), Linux Shell .
My Implementations Into PRODUCTION Sites
Prestatic, Group Hachicha
mars 2011 – mars 2011 (1 mois) Tunis
Development of a Backup Site For E-Business Suite 12.1.3 (multinodes architecture) , Based On a Virtualization Solution.
My Implementations Into PRODUCTION Sites
Prestatic, Group Hachicha
décembre 2010 – janvier 2011 (2 mois)
(December 2010)
Installation and Configuration of ERP E-Business Suite – Oracle Applications Release 12.1.1 with database Oracle 11g R1 on (RHEL 5.4_64) Platform in multi node architecture.
Deployment of French NLS Patch on the fresh E-business Suite Install
Upgrade of E-Business Suite from version 12.1.1 to 12.1.3
Installation of Discoverer 10g Server for Business Intelligence.
Linking de Discoverer 10g with Oracle Applications .
Deploying Discoverer 10.1.2.3 thick client on Windows Platform.
