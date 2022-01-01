Menu

Ousseynou DIOP

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ION Trading
Linux/Unix
Microsoft SQL Server
ITIL
Oracle
Sybase
Geneos ITRS
TIBCO Rvd/Hawk
XML
SQL
TREP/RMDS
Lean management
Team Management
Fixed Income

Entreprises

  • Bnp Paribas - CIB Market Data Engineer

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - ION Trading Referent (Leader)

    Montrouge 2015 - maintenant

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Market Data Support Engineer (ION/RMDS/Contrib)

    Montrouge 2014 - 2015

  • Natixis - Etrading Support Engineer (ION Trading /Reuters Market Data Systems)

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Member of Etrading-Architecture team in department Fixed Income BFI/DSI/SIAL

    ION Trading Support:
    30 traders in 3 Desks (IRS, REPO, GOVIES) on Paris and New York
    o ION MarketView industrialized deployment by scripts, centralized workspaces layouts
    o Trading Floor Support
    o New MarketView version migration management (ION.NET 135) and new features implementation
    o ION masters and slaves daemons installation
    o Sites switch management between primary and backup site (DRP)
    o Platform management and Monitoring
    o ION Markets gateways installation and update on UAT and Production
    - IRS Gateways: Bloomberg IRS, TradeWeb IRS, Javelin, …
    - REPO Gateways: Brokertec Repo, TulletPrebon Repo, MTS MMF Repo, VMO Repo, …
    - GOVIES Gateways: MTS Cash, Senaf, Brokertec, VMO, …
    o Gateways log troubleshooting

    Internal Tools Support (ION APIs based applications):
    o DealCapture: deals and trades recovery from ION Platform to MUREX and SOPHIS STP chain
    o QuoteServer: RMDS source contribution toward ION plateform
    o FeedHandler: ION source contribution toward RMDS

    Thomson Reuters Enterprise Platform Support (TREP/RMDS):
    o RMDS sources deployment and monitoring: source_dist (ADH), p2ps (ADS)

    TraderTools Application Support:
    o Servers configuration: application, Rates, Aggregator, LPs
    o Markets LP configuration: BOA, CITI, DB, EBS, HSBC, NOMURA

    Markets Access Management:
    o Firewall rules authorization request and Markets flows routing request to Network Team
    o Markets Access telecom lines deployment request (Leased line, Web access, VPN, etc.)
    o Markets Access connectivity tests and validation
    o DMZ site routing request to Network Team

    Technical environment:
    ION System Administrator/MarketView/Daemon Shell, TIBCO Rendez-vous/Hawk/Fault
    Tolerance/Cache/Routage, FIX Protocol, Reuters 3000 Xtra/Kobra/Eikon, TREP (RMDS), TraderTools, Solaris Sparc/X86, Linux, Windows 2003/2008R2, Sybase Central

  • Société Générale Securities Services - 4Sight Support Engineer

    Colombes 2009 - 2010

  • Amundi - ION Anvil Support Engineer

    Paris 2006 - 2008

  • Orange - PHP/PL-SQL Software Engineer

    Paris 2005 - 2005

  • METROVISION SAS - Software Engineer Trainee

    2003 - 2003

  • INSSET ELECTRONICAL LAB - Programmer Analyst Trainee

    2000 - 2000

Formations