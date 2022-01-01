Ousseynou DIOP

Natixis
- Etrading Support Engineer (ION Trading /Reuters Market Data Systems)
Paris
2011 - 2013
Member of Etrading-Architecture team in department Fixed Income BFI/DSI/SIAL
ION Trading Support:
30 traders in 3 Desks (IRS, REPO, GOVIES) on Paris and New York
o ION MarketView industrialized deployment by scripts, centralized workspaces layouts
o Trading Floor Support
o New MarketView version migration management (ION.NET 135) and new features implementation
o ION masters and slaves daemons installation
o Sites switch management between primary and backup site (DRP)
o Platform management and Monitoring
o ION Markets gateways installation and update on UAT and Production
- IRS Gateways: Bloomberg IRS, TradeWeb IRS, Javelin, …
- REPO Gateways: Brokertec Repo, TulletPrebon Repo, MTS MMF Repo, VMO Repo, …
- GOVIES Gateways: MTS Cash, Senaf, Brokertec, VMO, …
o Gateways log troubleshooting
Internal Tools Support (ION APIs based applications):
o DealCapture: deals and trades recovery from ION Platform to MUREX and SOPHIS STP chain
o QuoteServer: RMDS source contribution toward ION plateform
o FeedHandler: ION source contribution toward RMDS
Thomson Reuters Enterprise Platform Support (TREP/RMDS):
o RMDS sources deployment and monitoring: source_dist (ADH), p2ps (ADS)
TraderTools Application Support:
o Servers configuration: application, Rates, Aggregator, LPs
o Markets LP configuration: BOA, CITI, DB, EBS, HSBC, NOMURA
Markets Access Management:
o Firewall rules authorization request and Markets flows routing request to Network Team
o Markets Access telecom lines deployment request (Leased line, Web access, VPN, etc.)
o Markets Access connectivity tests and validation
o DMZ site routing request to Network Team
Technical environment:
ION System Administrator/MarketView/Daemon Shell, TIBCO Rendez-vous/Hawk/Fault
Tolerance/Cache/Routage, FIX Protocol, Reuters 3000 Xtra/Kobra/Eikon, TREP (RMDS), TraderTools, Solaris Sparc/X86, Linux, Windows 2003/2008R2, Sybase Central