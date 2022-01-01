Ousseynou NDIAYE

Wartsila West Africa
- General Manager Sales & Marketing
2013 - maintenant
Wartsila
- Field Service Manager
2010 - 2013Member of WWA Management team (Directors Comity)
Develop, lead and manage local FS organization in close cooperation with W-S global network, to achieve
quality of service performance and profitability of activities
Organise the activities and implement tasks set in the budget and action plan
Implement the field service process according to the service guide lines
Define and communicate local FS needed competencies to deliver and relative development
Recruit and manage field service and workshop personnel
Follow up and report the Field Service performance
Participate in technical and contract negotiations
Participate in and co-ordinate the training of the field service and workshop personnel
Implement quality, environmental, health and safety systems in field service
Prepare own department cost budget and follow up and control the actual outcome
Responsible of technical and economical result of the Field Service organisation
Customer satisfaction for field service activities
Response time
Timeliness and quality of the reports
Wartsila
- Service & Warranty Coordinator
2008 - 2010Key Performance Indicators (UR, IUR, TTI) follow up and Yearly Action plan set up
Warranty handling in close cooperation with Customer Assistance Center WFI
Overall responsible for all field service work performed by the FS team
Plan field work and provide necessary resources
Open Service work orders and accept purchase orders for Field Service work
Follow and coordinate the FS personnel when out in the field
Provide material and tools required to accomplish field service
Review of service reports, time sheets, and expense reports
Oversee Customer invoice, credits, requisitions related to the jobs performed by the Wartsila engineers
Selectively hire and train billable FS personnel
Supervise meetings and discussion with the billable workforce in order to find solutions at the technical and
logistic aspects
Develop and implement the Field Service processes, related to the invoicing and to the customer follow up,
according to the business growth and Service strategy.
Supply input to personnel competency development
Wartsila
- Service Engineer Mech
2007 - 2008 Troubleshooting and problem solving
Communicate, negotiate and coordinate needs for Engine and Auxiliaries Spares parts
Plan annual safety operation and action in emergency situations
Prepare and carry out overhaul, rehabilitation, build up, commissioning, start up, shift supervising
Customer assistance and sales support