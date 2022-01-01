Menu

Ousseynou NDIAYE

DAKAR

Management

Entreprises

  • Wartsila West Africa - General Manager Sales & Marketing

    2013 - maintenant

  • Wartsila - Field Service Manager

    2010 - 2013 Member of WWA Management team (Directors Comity)
    Develop, lead and manage local FS organization in close cooperation with W-S global network, to achieve
    quality of service performance and profitability of activities
    Organise the activities and implement tasks set in the budget and action plan
    Implement the field service process according to the service guide lines
    Define and communicate local FS needed competencies to deliver and relative development
    Recruit and manage field service and workshop personnel
    Follow up and report the Field Service performance
    Participate in technical and contract negotiations
    Participate in and co-ordinate the training of the field service and workshop personnel
    Implement quality, environmental, health and safety systems in field service
    Prepare own department cost budget and follow up and control the actual outcome
    Responsible of technical and economical result of the Field Service organisation
    Customer satisfaction for field service activities
    Response time
    Timeliness and quality of the reports

  • Wartsila - Service & Warranty Coordinator

    2008 - 2010 Key Performance Indicators (UR, IUR, TTI) follow up and Yearly Action plan set up
    Warranty handling in close cooperation with Customer Assistance Center WFI
    Overall responsible for all field service work performed by the FS team
    Plan field work and provide necessary resources
    Open Service work orders and accept purchase orders for Field Service work
    Follow and coordinate the FS personnel when out in the field
    Provide material and tools required to accomplish field service
    Review of service reports, time sheets, and expense reports
    Oversee Customer invoice, credits, requisitions related to the jobs performed by the Wartsila engineers
    Selectively hire and train billable FS personnel
    Supervise meetings and discussion with the billable workforce in order to find solutions at the technical and
    logistic aspects
    Develop and implement the Field Service processes, related to the invoicing and to the customer follow up,
    according to the business growth and Service strategy.
    Supply input to personnel competency development

  • Wartsila - Service Engineer Mech

    2007 - 2008 Troubleshooting and problem solving
    Communicate, negotiate and coordinate needs for Engine and Auxiliaries Spares parts
    Plan annual safety operation and action in emergency situations
    Prepare and carry out overhaul, rehabilitation, build up, commissioning, start up, shift supervising
    Customer assistance and sales support

  • Snecma (SAFRAN) - Quality Insurance Engineer (internship)

    Courcouronnes 2005 - 2005

  • SONACOS (Lyndiane) - Chef BTE (Bureau Techniques & Etudes)

    2002 - 2002

  • AIR AFRIQUE - Technician @ Hydraulic & Electromechanic workshop

    Roissy en France 2001 - 2001

Formations

  • University Of Sciences And Technologies Of Lille 1 (Lille)

    Lille 2004 - 2005 Master2

