Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ouzlifi ABDELHAK
Ajouter
Ouzlifi ABDELHAK
ORAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Chauffeur
Entreprises
pita chips
- Vendeur-livreur
2015 - 2016
Formations
lycée (oran)
oran
2000 - 2014
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel