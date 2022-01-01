Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ovaldo BEHANZIN
Ajouter
Ovaldo BEHANZIN
COTONOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Economie Appliquée Et De Management (ENEAM)
2012 - 2012
Réseau
Ange Narcisse DOSSOU-YOVO
Cyrille ALLA
Djibril ABOUBAKAR SOUNA
Herman KOUTON
Houndjo JOEL
Iréné ADJOVI
Oroudjo ILEDI
Parfait AFFO
Wilfried ALLOGNI
Wilfried ANAGONOU