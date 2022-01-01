Retail
Ovic M'BI MABIALA
Ovic M'BI MABIALA
KINSHASA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Management
Construction
Microsoft Project
Entreprises
Ekon Construction and Industry
- Business Development Engineer / Ingenieur du Developpement des Affaires
2013 - maintenant
Eser Contracting and Industry Co. Inc. (Foumban Manki Road Project)
- Concrete Works Chief
2012 - maintenant
ESER Contracting and Industry Co. Inc.
- Tendering Engineer / Ingénieur d'Appel d'Offres
2010 - 2012
Formations
Middle East Technical University (Ankara)
Ankara
2012 - maintenant
Master in Construction Management
Istanbul Technical University (Istabul)
Istabul
2007 - 2012
Bachelor in Civil Engineering
Management Engineering
Guy BALEY