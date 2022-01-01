Menu

Ovic M'BI MABIALA

KINSHASA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Management
Construction
Microsoft Project

Entreprises

  • Ekon Construction and Industry - Business Development Engineer / Ingenieur du Developpement des Affaires

    2013 - maintenant

  • Eser Contracting and Industry Co. Inc. (Foumban Manki Road Project) - Concrete Works Chief

    2012 - maintenant

  • ESER Contracting and Industry Co. Inc. - Tendering Engineer / Ingénieur d'Appel d'Offres

    2010 - 2012

Formations

  • Middle East Technical University (Ankara)

    Ankara 2012 - maintenant Master in Construction Management

  • Istanbul Technical University (Istabul)

    Istabul 2007 - 2012 Bachelor in Civil Engineering

    Management Engineering

Réseau