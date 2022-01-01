Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Owin NICK
Ajouter
Owin NICK
HOCHIMINH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
hahaha
Entreprises
bank
- Mother
1995 - maintenant
hahahaha
hahahah
bank
- Mother
1993 - maintenant
hahahah
fatger
- Mother
1986 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Havas Voyages & Adesqe
Gondreville
1994 - maintenant
hahaha
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel