-
LANEIGE, AMOREPACFIC COSMETIC GROUP
- Assistant Product Manager
2009 - maintenant
Product Marketing
-Develop new product launch and existing product re-launch plans by identifying target customers, product positioning and pricing.
-Enhance makeup category sales through implementing on-line marketing project, on-trade promotion and joint promotion with other brands.
Trade Promotion
-Construct store opening projects by progressive marketing activities, such as facial/ makeup consumer events and on-counter celebrity endorsement.
CRM
-Enlarge number of new customers.
-Identify and diagnose reasons for stop consuming and proposed target marketing activities.
-Define CRM analysis tool and develop data-mining analysis.
-
PARFUMS CHRISTIAN DIOR, LVMH GROUP
- Senior CRM Executive
2008 - 2009
CRM Analysis
- Identify customer profiles and conduct target group analysis by cooperating with product marketing team
- Analyze consumer behaviors in member database and provide product team members to enhance insights into strategy
VIP Program
- Proactively monitor and evaluate new member recruiting/renewal results of stores each month.
- Maintain official site and build new website with the headquarter team
-
ELIZABETH ARDEN
- Marketing Executive
2006 - 2008
Event Management
- Develop on-trade marketing consumer events and coordinate celebrity meeting for top-purchasers.
Customer Service
-Handle toll-free customer service and deal with consumer complaints.
-Streamline consumer complaints operation process; analyze monthly and provided complaints cases to sales team.