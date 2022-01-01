Menu

Oya HUANG

JOUY-EN-JOSAS

Entreprises

  • LANEIGE, AMOREPACFIC COSMETIC GROUP - Assistant Product Manager

    2009 - maintenant Product Marketing

    -Develop new product launch and existing product re-launch plans by identifying target customers, product positioning and pricing.
    -Enhance makeup category sales through implementing on-line marketing project, on-trade promotion and joint promotion with other brands.

    Trade Promotion

    -Construct store opening projects by progressive marketing activities, such as facial/ makeup consumer events and on-counter celebrity endorsement.

    CRM

    -Enlarge number of new customers.
    -Identify and diagnose reasons for stop consuming and proposed target marketing activities.
    -Define CRM analysis tool and develop data-mining analysis.

  • PARFUMS CHRISTIAN DIOR, LVMH GROUP - Senior CRM Executive

    2008 - 2009 CRM Analysis

    - Identify customer profiles and conduct target group analysis by cooperating with product marketing team
    - Analyze consumer behaviors in member database and provide product team members to enhance insights into strategy

    VIP Program
    - Proactively monitor and evaluate new member recruiting/renewal results of stores each month.
    - Maintain official site and build new website with the headquarter team

  • ELIZABETH ARDEN - Marketing Executive

    2006 - 2008 Event Management

    - Develop on-trade marketing consumer events and coordinate celebrity meeting for top-purchasers.

    Customer Service
    -Handle toll-free customer service and deal with consumer complaints.
    -Streamline consumer complaints operation process; analyze monthly and provided complaints cases to sales team.

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2011 - 2012 Strategy and Marketing

  • BI Norwegian School Of Management (Oslo)

    Oslo 2006 - 2006

  • National Chengchi University (Taipei)

    Taipei 2001 - 2006

