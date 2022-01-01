Leral.net | S'informer en temps réel

Pa Abdou Sarr, handicapé et réalisateur : «Mendier, c’est bien, c’est facile, mais ce n’est pas digne»

Quand un être humain, notamment une personne vivant avec un handicap n’est pas obligé de mendier pour vivre, il vaut mieux éviter cet exercice qui n’honore pas. «Mendier, c’est bien, c’est facile, mais ce n’est pas digne», a estimé Pa Abdou Sarr, un handicapé d’origine gambienne qui vient d’écrire un livre sur la mendicité.

Le livre est intitulé, «La voix des invisibles en Afrique de l’Ouest». A partir de ce livre de 10 pages, Pa Abdou Sarr veut attirer l’attention des gouvernants sur la situation des handicapés et souligner la nécessité de les aider. «Il est parfois bon de mendier», mais il ne faut pas mendier toute sa vie. L’auteur se désole de savoir qu’il y ait des personnes très aisés qui peuvent être des hommes/femmes d’affaire, des ministres, etc. avec des comptes bancaires bien fournis mais qui ne donnent qu’une pièce de 25 ou 50 F à un handicapé. Pa Abdou Sarr se demande si ces pièces aussi modiques peuvent permettre au handicapé de manger. Alors que, si l’on donnait 5000 francs au handicapé comme mère Coumba, le personnage central de son livre, cette femme aurait pu aller préparer et manger avec son enfant. Pour lui, il y a une sorte d’ «hypocrisie» développée par certaines personnes à l’endroit des handicapés. L’auteur attire aussi l’attention des lecteurs sur la situation de l’enfant d’un handicapé. En plus du fait que le handicapé est marginalisé, on ne parle presque pas du tout de l’enfant du handicapé qui pourtant «est comme un orphelin», lui aussi. «L’être humain a le droit de mendier, mais aucun parent n’a le droit de faire mendier un enfant », soutient Pa Abdou Sarr, en référence à son personnage mendiant en pleine ville avec son petit enfant qui aurait dû être à l’école. D’après M. Sarr, 90% des handicapés se battent pour satisfaire leurs besoins fondamentaux : se nourrir, se vêtir, se loger… Si bien que l’éducation reste un besoin secondaire. Ce qui fait que l’enfant du handicapé perd la chance d’être scolarisé. Pa Abdou Sarr, soutient que si les préoccupations des handicapés ne sont pas prises en charge, on n’attendra pas les objectifs du millénaire pour le développement. Comme handicapé, il a eu à souffrir de toutes les formes de discrimination sur bien des plans. Mais du métier de gardien, il a pu compter avec la solidarité de certaines connaissances apprendre la production à Dakar avant de se rendre au Ghana pour se parfaire en cinématographie. D’abord employé de Canal info, il décide de créer sa maison de production appelé Handi media production.









Background to FAHA Pilot Project in Dakar Senegal:

My Findings; based on an Overview of the current in August, 2015 situation Of People with disabilities PWDs and Disable People Organizations Living in West Africa today, by Mr. Pa Abdou Sarr AKA Felix

and the propose way forward to help redress the situation for the better.

I think today, the greater majority of DPOs and PWDs in West Africa and the disability rights Movements andiividual Disability Rights Activists like myself are still struggling both to survive and to exercise significant influence on disability policies, legislation and provision of Basic but accessible socio economic public services by our respective governments with very little Donor funding to the disability sector still available.

Today DPOs and PWDs in West Africa tend to encounter a range of difficulties in maintaing offices, attracting and keeping staff and volunteers, carry out projects and suporting networks.

Also most of the staff members have very limited education. many DPOs and PWDs face many organizational management constraints for example in managing general financial arrangements especially drawing up funding proposals and writing donor Reports and designing Moniotring and Evaluating projects.

Another pressing need also identified by the DPOs and PWDs during my recent study tour journey by road in some countries in West Africa i talked to a cross section of stakeholders in West Africa ant the general view was that governments and other concerned parties or stakeholders should now develop multi sectoral responses to the many difficulties faced by PWDs and DPOs and institute practical measures to address them since disability is a cross cutting issues and cause and result of poverty in most cases. They also added that these responses would have to be drawn in close consultations with people who have a variety of disabilities and their family members in the case of children with disabilities so that the specific needs of all can be accomodated.

I think in many countries in West Africa today, it is very unlikely that such participatory and inclusive planning prcoesses will occur in the foreseable future as the public and political profiles of people with disabilities and disability issues still remain low compared to other vulnerable social groups among the population.

Apart from a handful of countries like Senegal for example, in which the national disability Unit has recently been established in high level politlical offices, with the President of the Republic appointing a disable woman as his Adviser, the greater majority of the other governments still follow. A general trend of allocating disability as a sector to a government department that continues to serves other vulnerable groups for example the department of social welfare such is the case in The Gambia for example.

Most DPOs have very little indept Knowledge of modern socio economic research skills or techniques to collect reliable and accurate data to enhance and maximise the impact of our advocacy work inon disability irights issues; limited knowledge of disability rights law for teaching of such corses is still lacking in our Africa Universites of today which is very sad and a shame i think disability issues need to be included in our national curricula of all countries in Africa to inculcate disability awareness in children at a very tender age to reduce discrimination of their ilater in adult life coupled with other support services such as inclusive education: Also the United Nations UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities; its various provisions and its potential as the ultimate but sustainable advocacy tool. They were largely influenced and uninformed as to the UN Convention requirement that DPOs and PWDs particiapte in the implementattion and monitoring adherences to its provisions. This fact indicated an urgent need for DPOs and PWDs to develop or perhaps through your timely humanitarian support a range of thoughly consireded capacity building programs and on the job training inititiatives within a North South , South South or individual development cooperation framework to facilitate the noble task of sharing best practices based on our shared values through study tours, seminars; workshops and exchange visits and other accessible capacity building programs through consultations with DPOs and PWDs and Disability Rights Activities like my self. in areas of needs identified.

Today in West Africa the biggest challenge for DPOs and Disability Rights Activist like me appears to have limied knowledge on effective strategies of persuadiding governments in West Africa to take crucial steps from discussions and consultations to policy making and legislating and then to actual ensuring that promisedservices take concrete form. Perhaps Ibis can also elp us in this area either through training of trainers program of study tours etc. We i West Africa today needs best practices in Advocacy work we are doing with very limited skills.

In conclusion it may be said that the greater majority of PWDS in West Africa are characterized by severe poverty and deprivation, lack of access to most essential services for example

1 Low level of education literacy levels low

2 Limited access to formal education high illiteracy rates

3 Limited access to skills traing, other capacity building progs, lack of access to investment capital to start self help small income generating activities.

4 Social Marginalization, limited participation in decision making processes especially on issues directly affect their daily lives

5 The greater majority of PWDs and DPOs today have very limit skills and knowledge on contemporal advocacy tools and strategies and lobbying approaches and potential uses of strategic litigation to advance disability rights and improve public recognition of these issues.

Most DPOs and Disabilitity Rights Activists like myself have limited socio economic research skills , disaility rights law to maximiizize the impact of our advocacy y on disability issues in West Africa.

I am a Disability Rights Activist motivated by the fact that i myself i victim of polio since at the age of 3 years old to date and as a result i become a physically challenge person and have now experiences several cultural, physical and socio economic barriers growing up in a society in West Africa in which didability issues is not highly valued still now, i therefore now decided to spend the rest of my life span in this noble humanitatrian work to help myself and my children and the rest of the people and organizations of peole lwith disabilities in Africa and beyond. May God the Almighty continue to guide our every steps in life with Godly Wisdom anfd love for each other as the one human family on Earth now and forver Amen.

