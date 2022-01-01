Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pablo BERNHARD
Ajouter
Pablo BERNHARD
SÃO PAULO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TT Operadora Lufthansa City Center
- CEO & Founder
1994 - maintenant
Formations
Esteban Echeverria De Hurlingham (Buenos Aires)
Buenos Aires
1971 - 1976
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel