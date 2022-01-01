Retail
Pascal FERRAS
Pascal FERRAS
ARTENAY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Adaptabilité
Dynamique
Rigueur
Entreprises
MARS France
- Technicien de production
1997 - maintenant
Relais electronics deutsche
- Technicien qualite
1996 - 1997
technicien test : Controle relais destinée a l aérospatiale
saunier duval
- Electricien cableur
1996 - 1996
cablage et implantation d'armoire électrique
Tereos
- Electricien
Origny-Sainte-Benoite
1996 - 1996
1994 - 1994
stage au service régulation
Formations
Lycée Benjamin Franklin
Orleans
1995 - 1996
Bts electrotechnique
Réseau
Thierry DAUVÉ
