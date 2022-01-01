Menu

Pascal FERRAS

ARTENAY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adaptabilité
Dynamique
Rigueur

Entreprises

  • MARS France - Technicien de production

    1997 - maintenant

  • Relais electronics deutsche - Technicien qualite

    1996 - 1997 technicien test : Controle relais destinée a l aérospatiale

  • saunier duval - Electricien cableur

    1996 - 1996 cablage et implantation d'armoire électrique

  • Tereos - Electricien

    Origny-Sainte-Benoite 1996 - 1996

  • Tereos - Electricien

    Origny-Sainte-Benoite 1994 - 1994 stage au service régulation

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :