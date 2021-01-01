Pascal THIERY

EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONNELLE
Depuis Février 2015:
Key Account Manager
A+E Keller - Arnsberg (Allemagne)
Automotive - Cold Forging process for steel & aluminium parts.
Mars 2005 à Janvier 2015:
Sales Manager
Autoneum (Ex Rieter) - Aubergenville (78)
Automotive - Acoustic department Tier 1 & Dampers Europe.
Juillet 2003 à Février 2005:
Program Manager
Faurecia - Magny Veronas (70)
Automotive - Soft division for headrests & armrests.
Mai 1999 à Juin 2003
Product Manager
Vorwerk - Cloyes sur le Loir (28)
High tech domestic appliances - Thermomix
Janvier 1997 à Avril 1999
Project Manager
Rieter - Aubergenville (78)
Automotive - Acoustic department for Trucks.
Juillet 1992 à Janvier 1997:
International Quotation Technician
Plastic Omnium (3P) - Langres (52)
Automotive - PTFE Material
FORMATION
1991: BTS Microtechniques (A level + 2 years) - Mention économie -
Alfred Mézières Longwy (54)
LANGUES
Anglais: lu, parlé, écrit.
Allemand: lu, parlé, écrit.
