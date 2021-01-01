Pascal THIERY

EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONNELLE

Depuis Février 2015:

Key Account Manager

A+E Keller - Arnsberg (Allemagne)

Automotive - Cold Forging process for steel & aluminium parts.



Mars 2005 à Janvier 2015:

Sales Manager

Autoneum (Ex Rieter) - Aubergenville (78)

Automotive - Acoustic department Tier 1 & Dampers Europe.



Juillet 2003 à Février 2005:

Program Manager

Faurecia - Magny Veronas (70)

Automotive - Soft division for headrests & armrests.



Mai 1999 à Juin 2003

Product Manager

Vorwerk - Cloyes sur le Loir (28)

High tech domestic appliances - Thermomix



Janvier 1997 à Avril 1999

Project Manager

Rieter - Aubergenville (78)

Automotive - Acoustic department for Trucks.



Juillet 1992 à Janvier 1997:

International Quotation Technician

Plastic Omnium (3P) - Langres (52)

Automotive - PTFE Material



FORMATION

1991: BTS Microtechniques (A level + 2 years) - Mention économie -

Alfred Mézières Longwy (54)



LANGUES

Anglais: lu, parlé, écrit.

Allemand: lu, parlé, écrit.