Menu

Pascale FOURNIER

BRON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hôpital mermoz - Infirmière

    Bron (69500) 2013 - maintenant

  • base de l ile longue - Infirmière

    Autre | Crozon (29160) 2012 - maintenant

  • HIA DESGENETTES - Infirmière

    Autre | Lyon (69000) 2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • ECOLE DU PERSONNEL PARAMÉDICAL DES ARMÉES (EPPA)

    Toulon (83000) 2005 - 2009

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel