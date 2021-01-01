Retail
Pascale FOURNIER
BRON
Entreprises
Hôpital mermoz
- Infirmière
Bron (69500)
2013 - maintenant
base de l ile longue
- Infirmière
Autre | Crozon (29160)
2012 - maintenant
HIA DESGENETTES
- Infirmière
Autre | Lyon (69000)
2012 - maintenant
Formations
ECOLE DU PERSONNEL PARAMÉDICAL DES ARMÉES (EPPA)
Toulon (83000)
2005 - 2009
