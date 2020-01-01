Menu

Patrice BATTISTELLA

SAINT JEAN DE MAURIENNE

Entreprises

  • Trimet - Agent de maitrise posté Electrolyse

    SAINT JEAN DE MAURIENNE 2013 - maintenant

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - Agent de maitrise posté Electrolyse

    Montréal 2012 - 2013

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - Responsable procédé Electrolyse / Remplaçant chef de poste

    Montréal 2006 - 2012

  • Pechiney - Opérateur Electrolyse

    Paris 1998 - 2006

Formations

