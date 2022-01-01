Menu

Patrice BORSCHNECK

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bandai - Comptes clés

    Puteaux 2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT Illkirch (Illkirch)

    Illkirch 1993 - 1995

Réseau