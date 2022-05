Patrice BRAS

Passionate about renewable energies, I am particularly interested in innovative photovoltaic technologies.

As an industrial PhD student I am developing and fabricating CZTS-based solar cells at Midsummer AB while characterizing them using different analysis tools available at Uppsala university in Sweden.



Mes compétences :

Matlab

AFM

Renewable energies

Instrumentation

Characterization

Solar energy

Solar thermal

Thin films

Semiconductors

SEM

Materials science

Physics

CZTS

Photovoltaics

Silicon

CIGS