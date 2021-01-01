Menu

Patrice CASANAVE

Davézieux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Carrefour - Directeur de magasin

    Davézieux (07430) 2015 - maintenant

  • RELAY - Gérant salarié

    Commercial | Montpellier (34000) 2005 - 2014

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel