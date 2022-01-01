Retail
Patrice CASSAGNES
Patrice CASSAGNES
Pas de description
RATIER FIGEAC
- Responsable maintenance curative moyens de production
2012 - maintenant
SNAM
- Responsable maintenance
2007 - 2012
SNAM
- Adjoint responsable maintenance
2002 - 2007
MTI
- Tourneur sur tour conventionnel
2001 - 2002
Lycée Alexis Monteil
Rodez
1999 - 2001
BTS mécanique et automatisme industriel
Lycée Alexis Monteil
Rodez
1995 - 1999
BAC Electrotechnique
Alexandre WEBER
Benjamin CABRIGNAC
Hervé GAUDOUT
Jocelyn ASSEMAT
Philippe BORDESSOULES
Romain AURIERES