Patrice CHANROND

Entreprises
Groupe PSA
- European regulations expert
Rueil Malmaison2017 - maintenant• Coordination of Groupe PSA's position building on future vehicle regulations
• Type approval of vehicles, systems and components
• Periodic Technical Inspection
• Lobbying activities toward European and French institutions
• Member of dedicated ACEA working groups and task forces
• Member of OICA and United Nations working groups on International Whole Vehicle Type Approval
• Communication of future regulations to Groupe PSA's design departments to ensure the company will be ready to endorse the new requirements
• Communication of future regulations to Groupe PSA's advanced vehicle projects to ensure they understand the new requirements and take benefit of the new paradigm
• Component prices for automotive project (new B segment platform).
• Cost targeting, Design to cost, cost savings and profitability studies
• Evaluation of the technical solutions, suppliers audits for improving cost models, negociations with suppliers
• Forecast of costs
Groupe PSA
- Chiffrage des Ressources R&D véhicules et modules
• Evaluate the R&D costs (headcount, prototypes) to design a new vehicle and/or modular platform : from the early phases of the project to the end of production
• Budget control : ensure the consistency with the PSA Master Plan
• Target oriented negociations