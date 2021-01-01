Menu

Patrice CHANROND

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Analyse de la valeur
Audit
Budget
Conception
Groupe de travail
Lean
Management
Négociation
Optimisation
Optimisation des coûts
Performance
Réduction des coûts
Reglementation
Règlements
Transport

Entreprises

  • Groupe PSA - European regulations expert

    Rueil Malmaison 2017 - maintenant • Coordination of Groupe PSA's position building on future vehicle regulations
    • Type approval of vehicles, systems and components
    • Periodic Technical Inspection
    • Lobbying activities toward European and French institutions
    • Member of dedicated ACEA working groups and task forces
    • Member of OICA and United Nations working groups on International Whole Vehicle Type Approval
    • Communication of future regulations to Groupe PSA's design departments to ensure the company will be ready to endorse the new requirements
    • Communication of future regulations to Groupe PSA's advanced vehicle projects to ensure they understand the new requirements and take benefit of the new paradigm

  • Groupe PSA - PRIX DE REVIENT

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - 2017 Centre Technique - Vélizy-Villacoublay (78)

    • Component prices for automotive project (new B segment platform).
    • Cost targeting, Design to cost, cost savings and profitability studies
    • Evaluation of the technical solutions, suppliers audits for improving cost models, negociations with suppliers
    • Forecast of costs

  • Groupe PSA - Chiffrage des Ressources R&D véhicules et modules

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2014 Centre Technique - Vélizy-Villacoublay (78)

    • Evaluate the R&D costs (headcount, prototypes) to design a new vehicle and/or modular platform : from the early phases of the project to the end of production
    • Budget control : ensure the consistency with the PSA Master Plan
    • Target oriented negociations

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Réglementation

    Rueil Malmaison 2002 - 2009 Centre Technique - Vélizy-Villacoublay (78)

  • Faurecia - Qualité Réglementation

    1998 - 2002 Centre Technique - Etampes (91)

  • Faurecia - Auditeur Qualité International

    1996 - 1998 Centre Technique - Etampes (91)

  • Valeo - Assurance Qualité Fournisseurs

    Paris 1993 - 1996 Valeo Systèmes d'Essuyage - Site de production et études – Reilly (60)

  • Valeo - Qualité et réduction des coûts

    Paris 1989 - 1993 Valeo Garniture d'Embrayage - Site de production et conception de Limoges (87)

Formations