Patrice COLLIGNI

Saint-Maur des Fossés

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Windows Small Business Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows
Service Support
SBS2011
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office XP
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Access
Windows Small Business Server NT4
Windows 2000 Pro
WINS
Visual Basic
VPN
TCP/IP
Secure Socket Layer
SMTP
PPTP
POP
PC Hardware
PC Anywhere
PAT
Oracle 9i
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows Millennium
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2000
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
L2TP
IPSec
FTP
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix Winframe
Audit
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • LSINTEGRA - Président

    Saint-Maur des Fossés maintenant

  • LSINTEGRA - Gérant

    Saint-Maur des Fossés 2013 - maintenant Support Mutualisé & Infogérance

    * Gestion des comptes de messagerie Exchange 2000/2003/2007/2010 ;
    * Prise en main à distance des serveurs Win 2000/2003/
    postes clients (Win 98 / NT / 2000 / XP/ Seven/8) via les outils Terminal Services,
    TeamViewer, pcAnywhere, DameWare, VNC, LanDesk, NTRsupport)
    * Administration des annuaires et des droits de partages et de sécurités.
    * Passerelle Anti spam Firewall : Barracuda Network ;
    * Supervision et Gestion des sauvegardes : Barracuda Network, Veritas
    BackupExec, ArcServe Backup, NTbackup
    * Supervision et Gestion de suites antivirales : Symantec Endpoint, Nod32, CA
    Etrust, Trend Micro, Symantec Corporate, F-Secure
    * Mise en place de Firewall : Netasq, Fortinet
    * Installation, Configuration MACintosh

    Support technique : maintenance des postes

    Windows 8/7/Vista/XP/2000, Office 2013/2010 /2007/2003/XP/2000
    /Outlook - Messagerie Lotus Notes
    * Création et restauration d'images Ghost
    * Gestion des imprimantes réseaux et autonomes

    Support technique : migration

    * Application de procédures pour la migration de postes ;
    * Mises à jour systèmes et applicatifs
    * Transferts de données de postes à postes
    * Intégrations au domaine ;
    * Reporting des actions de migration par fiches de recettage

    Support aux utilisateurs : hotline

    * Assistance à l'utilisation des logiciels standards ;
    * Gestion des problèmes liés à l'utilisation du poste de travail : dysfonctionnements
    systèmes et matériels
    * Suivi des appels via un applicatif de Call Center : Track-iT, Solution GLPI


    Interventions de proximité

    * Livraison et installation de matériel ou périphériques ;
    * Interventions de dépannage ou de déploiement.

    Audit matériels et postes utilisateurs

    * Déplacement sur site ;
    * Gestion du parc informatique : Track-iT, OCSinventory

  • DFM NETWORK / PROSERVE - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2008 - 2013 Support Mutualisé & Infogérance

  • Suez - Technicien Systèmes et Réseaux

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2008 - 2008 * Suez Environnement / Lyonnaise des Eaux / GDF Suez - Technicien HelpDesk
    niveau 2 - poste permanent

  • ITS GROUP - Technicien Systèmes et Réseaux

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008 * ITS GROUP - Spinea : Support Mutualisé & Infogérance
    * FNAC : Masterisations de postes via l'outil SCCM 2007 & Installations ;
    * CMS Bureau Francis Lefèvre : Service Support & Hotline - missions de
    remplacement

  • IMEDIA - Technicien Systèmes et Réseaux

    Toulouse 2006 - 2008 * Christian DIOR : Service Support & Hotline - missions de remplacement

  • ABB Entrelec - Technicien Réseaux

    Cergy 2005 - 2005 Création d'une application permettant la gestion des retours clients sous ACCESS.

  • Lycée Marie Curie (Grenoble) - Technicien Réseaux

    2004 - 2004 Création d'une application (avec ACCESS et EXCEL)
    pour la gestion des devoirs communs des différentes sections du lycée.

  • Lycée Marie Curie (Grenoble) - Technicien Réseaux

    2003 - 2003 Conception d'une base de données Access
    Gestion informatisée des différentes tâches accomplir.

  • Jimmy Electronique (Grenoble) - Technicien Electronique

    1999 - 1999 Prise en compte des demandes des clients
    Réparations de téléviseurs, de magnétoscopes, d'appareils électroménagers.

Formations

Réseau