"Innovation lies at the frontier of Sciences", as Pr. P-G. De Gennes, Nobel Prize winner, taught Patrice when he was his student at ESPCI. Since then, his entire carrier path has been driven by this moto: "Stay at the frontier and transform Innovation into Medical value for patients".
Patrice P. DENEFLE, Ph.D, HDR, CEDEP INSEAD, is currently Senior Partener & Co-Founder of MedBiomiX. The MedBiomiX platform is currently deploying collaborative networks in France, US and China.
He was previously Senior Vice President DIGITAL& TRANSLATIONAL SCIENCES at IPSEN, an International Mid-size Biopharmaceutical company. He was running operational R&D activities in Les Ulis and Boulogne (France), in Slough (UK) and in Milford (MA) in the US. He has been previously in charge of multiple leadership positions in Innovation-driving programs in Large Pharma (Sanofi-Aventis, Aventis, RPR Gencell, RPR for 23 years) , Biotechs (Genethon for 3 yrs) and mid-size Biopharma for the past 4.5 yrs.
Ph.D in Microbiology from Univ. Paris VII, Doctorate (HDR) in Pharmacology from Univ. Lille II, Qualified Professor in Molecular Biology (Sect 64) & Cell Biology (Sect 65), Associate Professor at Paris-Descartes University and lecturer in several ParisTech Graduate Schools,
Patrice Denèfle is notefully co-author of more than 100 scientific papers and patents.
He has been trained at INSEAD (CEDEP, MBA-type course, International Network and Alliances Managt programs, 2yrs), Pasteur Institute (Biotechnology cursus, 4yrs) and ESPCI- ParisTech (Physics and Chemistry, 4 yrs).
He is currently a member of the Boards of LTK pharma and ESPCI Alumni, is a member of the R&D Strategic Committee of the MEDICEN Biocluster and the Research and Innovation committee of the National ARIIS initiative.
Business interest
Manage global high performance R&D teams and international networks of excellence to generate innovative medical products
R&D interest
Apply state of the art Digital & Translational Sciences to bring Life Changing and Disease-Modifying Therapeutics to patients
Specialties:Broad and applied expertise in biotechnology & biotherapeutics, lipid biology & atherosclerosis, Neurodegenerative diseases, Oncology, Rares diseases, Genetic therapies, Human genetics & pharmacogenetics, Functional genomics, Molecular and clinical pharmacology, Translational Research and Development, Precision Medicine (when Science meets Medicine)
Mes compétences :
R&D
Recherche scientifique
Biotechnologies
Enseignement
Gestion de projet
Formation