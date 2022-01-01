Voir égalementArray



"Innovation lies at the frontier of Sciences", as Pr. P-G. De Gennes, Nobel Prize winner, taught Patrice when he was his student at ESPCI. Since then, his entire carrier path has been driven by this moto: "Stay at the frontier and transform Innovation into Medical value for patients".



Patrice P. DENEFLE, Ph.D, HDR, CEDEP INSEAD, is currently Senior Partener & Co-Founder of MedBiomiX. The MedBiomiX platform is currently deploying collaborative networks in France, US and China.



He was previously Senior Vice President DIGITAL& TRANSLATIONAL SCIENCES at IPSEN, an International Mid-size Biopharmaceutical company. He was running operational R&D activities in Les Ulis and Boulogne (France), in Slough (UK) and in Milford (MA) in the US. He has been previously in charge of multiple leadership positions in Innovation-driving programs in Large Pharma (Sanofi-Aventis, Aventis, RPR Gencell, RPR for 23 years) , Biotechs (Genethon for 3 yrs) and mid-size Biopharma for the past 4.5 yrs.



Ph.D in Microbiology from Univ. Paris VII, Doctorate (HDR) in Pharmacology from Univ. Lille II, Qualified Professor in Molecular Biology (Sect 64) & Cell Biology (Sect 65), Associate Professor at Paris-Descartes University and lecturer in several ParisTech Graduate Schools,



Patrice Denèfle is notefully co-author of more than 100 scientific papers and patents.



He has been trained at INSEAD (CEDEP, MBA-type course, International Network and Alliances Managt programs, 2yrs), Pasteur Institute (Biotechnology cursus, 4yrs) and ESPCI- ParisTech (Physics and Chemistry, 4 yrs).



He is currently a member of the Boards of LTK pharma and ESPCI Alumni, is a member of the R&D Strategic Committee of the MEDICEN Biocluster and the Research and Innovation committee of the National ARIIS initiative.



Business interest

Manage global high performance R&D teams and international networks of excellence to generate innovative medical products



R&D interest

Apply state of the art Digital & Translational Sciences to bring Life Changing and Disease-Modifying Therapeutics to patients



Specialties:Broad and applied expertise in biotechnology & biotherapeutics, lipid biology & atherosclerosis, Neurodegenerative diseases, Oncology, Rares diseases, Genetic therapies, Human genetics & pharmacogenetics, Functional genomics, Molecular and clinical pharmacology, Translational Research and Development, Precision Medicine (when Science meets Medicine)



Mes compétences :

R&D

Recherche scientifique

Biotechnologies

Enseignement

Gestion de projet

Formation