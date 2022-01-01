Menu

"Innovation lies at the frontier of Sciences", as Pr. P-G. De Gennes, Nobel Prize winner, taught Patrice when he was his student at ESPCI. Since then, his entire carrier path has been driven by this moto: "Stay at the frontier and transform Innovation into Medical value for patients".

Patrice P. DENEFLE, Ph.D, HDR, CEDEP INSEAD, is currently Senior Partener & Co-Founder of MedBiomiX. The MedBiomiX platform is currently deploying collaborative networks in France, US and China.

He was previously Senior Vice President DIGITAL& TRANSLATIONAL SCIENCES at IPSEN, an International Mid-size Biopharmaceutical company. He was running operational R&D activities in Les Ulis and Boulogne (France), in Slough (UK) and in Milford (MA) in the US. He has been previously in charge of multiple leadership positions in Innovation-driving programs in Large Pharma (Sanofi-Aventis, Aventis, RPR Gencell, RPR for 23 years) , Biotechs (Genethon for 3 yrs) and mid-size Biopharma for the past 4.5 yrs.

Ph.D in Microbiology from Univ. Paris VII, Doctorate (HDR) in Pharmacology from Univ. Lille II, Qualified Professor in Molecular Biology (Sect 64) & Cell Biology (Sect 65), Associate Professor at Paris-Descartes University and lecturer in several ParisTech Graduate Schools,

Patrice Denèfle is notefully co-author of more than 100 scientific papers and patents.

He has been trained at INSEAD (CEDEP, MBA-type course, International Network and Alliances Managt programs, 2yrs), Pasteur Institute (Biotechnology cursus, 4yrs) and ESPCI- ParisTech (Physics and Chemistry, 4 yrs).

He is currently a member of the Boards of LTK pharma and ESPCI Alumni, is a member of the R&D Strategic Committee of the MEDICEN Biocluster and the Research and Innovation committee of the National ARIIS initiative.

Manage global high performance R&D teams and international networks of excellence to generate innovative medical products

Apply state of the art Digital & Translational Sciences to bring Life Changing and Disease-Modifying Therapeutics to patients

Specialties:Broad and applied expertise in biotechnology & biotherapeutics, lipid biology & atherosclerosis, Neurodegenerative diseases, Oncology, Rares diseases, Genetic therapies, Human genetics & pharmacogenetics, Functional genomics, Molecular and clinical pharmacology, Translational Research and Development, Precision Medicine (when Science meets Medicine)

  • MedBiomiX Partners - Senior Partner & CoFounder

    2014 - maintenant www.medbiomix.com

  • Ipsen - Vice Président Senior, Sciences Translationnelles et Digitales

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2014 Digital & Translational Sciences (D-TS) is a global and multidisciplinary Platform (Translational Medicine, Biostatistics and Bioinformatics, Banking and Biomarkers) enabling Big Data driven Precision Medicine approaches to Innovation for Patient care

    As a patient-centric platform, it is strongly networked with Academic centers of Excellence in Translational Medicine as well as many business partners in the field of Biobanking, Pharmacogenomics, and Bioinformatics.

  • LInks Conseil - Senior Advisor

    Paris 2008 - 2010

  • Généthon - Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), R&D

    Ivry 2006 - 2009

  • Sanofi-aventis - Directeur, département Oncologie-Pharmacogénomique

    Paris 2004 - 2006

  • Aventis pharma - Directeur, département Génomique Fonctionnelle, France

    Antony 2000 - 2004

  • Rhône-Poulenc Rorer Gencell - Evry Genomic Center, Founder & Director

    1996 - 1999

  • Rhône-Poulenc Rorer - Directeur Recherche Atherosclérose

    1989 - 1996

