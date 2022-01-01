Menu

Patrice DENNE

AIZENAY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Aizenay

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • L'ECOLE A BOIS - Gérant

    2018 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée André Boulloche (Saint Nazaire)

    Saint Nazaire 1989 - 1993

Réseau