Menu

Patrice ELOPHE

  • Multi carte(plusieurs employeurs)
  • formateur

STRASBOURG

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Illkirch-Graffenstaden

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Multi carte(plusieurs employeurs) - Formateur

    Autre | Strasbourg (67000) 2015 - 2018

  • ASSOCIATION ADELE DE GLAUBITZ

    Strasbourg (67000) 2010 - 2014

  • ARAHM

    Strasbourg (67000) 2008 - 2010

  • hold and co - Vendeur

    Autre | Strasbourg (67000) 2001 - 2007

  • RELAY - Vendeur

    Commercial | Strasbourg (67000) 2001 - 2001

  • Casino strasbourg - Vendeur

    Commercial | Strasbourg (67000) 2001 - 2007

Formations

  • Université de Strasbourg

    Strasbourg (67000) 2018 - 2019

  • IFCAAD

    Schiltigheim (67300) 2008 - 2010

  • Iup

    Colmar (68000) 1997 - 1999

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel