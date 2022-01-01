Menu

Patrice FALANTIN

HOCKING

En résumé

French Born Patrice Falantin experienced the joys of good food from an early age. Both his Mother and Father have always enjoyed cooking with a wholesome and artistic flair.

In the early 80’s his parents decided to take on a new challenge and become hoteliers in France on the border of the Atlantic Coast. His fathers’ company built a 15 room hotel/restaurant/bar “La Colombiere”.

Patrice observed and worked in the family business during his childhood and decided without hesitation, to continue his education in hospitality. After 3 successful years of catering school in Toulouse, Patrice graduated and was named Best Apprentice Chef by the Mayor of Toulouse in 1987.

Active and passionate in his work, Patrice was Chef at La Colombiere for several years.
Thirsty to expand his culinary knowledge, he moved to Paris for 5 years starting out as Commis Chef at the International Hilton Hotel before becoming private chef for a Minister in the French Government.

Patrice’s skills continued to grow and he continued to push his career forward with his next move to London. The language difference and change of food style were a welcome challenge. He began as Demi Chef at the Hyde Park Hotel, Knightsbridge under the supervision of the talented Executive Chef Jerome Dutois (Roux Brothers). Only 5 years later he would take the position as Acting Executive Chef. During this time Patrice met his wife Lyn, from Perth, WA.

Australia was inevitably his next real challenge. A vast new country offering its own unique produce, with many new flavors and food cultures he had never experienced before, namely Asian foods. Patrice was appointed Banqueting Sous Chef at the Regent Hotel Sydney by Serge Dansereau. Over the next 6 years, he discovered that Australia had much to offer – from the Northern Territory wild barramundi and juicy mangos, from Western Australia yabbies and mature goat cheeses, from Tasmania delicate wood smoked Tasmanian salmon and from New South Wales fresh organic baby vegetables.

After only 5 years and at the age of 34, Patrice became Executive Chef of the newly renovated Four Seasons Hotel Sydney. Here he was head of a brigade of more than 50 chefs, organised many prestigious charity events, national and international conferences, overlooked the award winning restaurant Kable’s and at the same time developed good relations with local growers, cheese makers, wine makers etc.

Through the years Patrice has gained much experience and knowledge along the way but the same ideas are still there, keep it fresh, simple and healthy.



Last year the worlds’ economy changed due to terrorism and this resulted in the decline of international tourism that is crucial in supporting luxury hospitality.

Almost 2 years after being promoted to Executive Chef, Patrice left the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney to pursue his career once again, this time creating his own company “Patrice’s Table”. This new concept will target mainly corporate challenges and some not so corporate but at the same time promoting even further the local growers of the Perth region whilst sharing his passion for cooking and teaching.
Today, Patrice is Executive Chef at the Novotel Langley Perth.

Mes compétences :
computer
cooking
Cuisine
Démonstration
E-learning
ELearning
Fishing
Food
Team building
Training

  • Novotel Langley Perth - Executive Chef

    maintenant Novotel Langley Perth
    Novotel Langley is located in the Perth city centre, within easy walking distance of shopping malls, cinemas, sporting grounds and tourist attractions. There are 253 well appointed rooms, offering views of the city and Swan River. The hotel features 2 restaurants, 2 bars, a sauna, spa and gymnasium.

  • Loxley on Bellbird Hill - Executive Chef

    2002 - 2004 Loxley on Bellbird Hill is truly the perfect wedding venue.
    The established gardens with peaceful ponds, water lilies, mature trees and expansive views provide an ideal setting for an elegant garden ceremony or if you would prefer, perhaps one of the nearby historic churches. Either alternative would provide lasting memories for your special day.

    The stunning reception room, with timber lined cathedral ceilings, elegant wrought iron light fittings, sandstone fireplace, timber floors and French doors, which open out to a wide, shady verandah with unsurpassed rural views to the city, create a unique romantic ambience.

    Afterward for the bride and groom, Chilled Champagne, Fresh Stawberries and Fine Chocolates will await you in your exclusive bridal suite featuring a four poster bed, huge ensuite with double spa and French doors leading to the verandah overlooking the rainforest on one side and beyond to the city on the other.

    Next morning start the first day of your marriage with a leisurely breakfast relaxing and enjoying the view from “Loxley”.

    Accommodation in the Chalet is also available for the bridal party or wedding guests.

    With the assistance of our executive chef we have designed a traditional and an exclusive “Loxley” menu for your special day or alternatively we can design a menu to suit your special requirements.

    At Loxley on Bellbird Hill we are happy to assist you with all your wedding requirements and can recommend services that ensure that your day is a dream come true.

  • Crown Inn Hotel Blockley - Sous Chef

    1998 - 1999 Located in beautiful Blockley in the heart of The Cotswolds just outside of Moreton-in-Marsh, this honey coloured historic inn is covered in Virginia creeper which turns a stunning red in Autumn. Walk inside to the scents of wood smoke from the open log fires and snuggle into a comfy chair by the fire to view the daily papers with a coffee or something stronger. Dinner is served in the warm and friendly restaurant with lighter meals and snacks available in the bar.
    Close-by are the villages of Broadway, Moreton-in-Marsh, Stow-on-the-Wold and Bourton-on-the-Water.

  • Four Seasons Sydney - Executive Chef

    1997 - 2002 Welcome to Four Seasons Hotel Sydney. Stunningly situated overlooking Sydney Harbour in the historic Rocks district, a short walk from the city's shopping and business centres, Four Seasons is vibrant and elegant, with dramatic harbourfront views and a luxurious new spa featuring exclusive skincare and aromatherapy treatments.

  • Harrods - Sous Chef Traiteur

    Londres 1995 - 1996 Our choice of 28 restaurants over 7 floors offer anything from a freshly made cream cake or a pint of ale and hearty British fare right through to fresh oysters and Champagne or a sit-down à la carte meal in opulent surroundings.
    All are open Mon–Sat 10am–8pm, Sun 12 noon–6pm, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Hyde Park Hotel - Acting Head Chef

    1991 - 1996 This magnificent hotel, situated in the heart of Knightsbridge, offers 200 luxuriously designed bedrooms and suites with Irish bed linen and goose-down pillows, complemented by Guest Floor Managers offering the best in personal service, two award winning restaurants, a buzzing bar and London's most exclusive Spa which draws on exotic therapies from around the world and a state of the art gymnasium.

  • Grand Ecuyer Cordes - Apprentice

    1985 - 1985 Located at the hilltop of Cordes sur Ciel, the Maison du Grand Ecuyer was build by Raymond VII, count of Toulouse, on the early 13th century.
    The hotel offers 12 rooms and a suite, all with air-conditioned, private bathroom and toilets, TV with satellite and direct phone.

    Our world-reputated restaurant proposes the creative traditional cookery of Yves Thuriès, wich reflects the expertise of a twice "Best Pastry Worker" in France.

