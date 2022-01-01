French Born Patrice Falantin experienced the joys of good food from an early age. Both his Mother and Father have always enjoyed cooking with a wholesome and artistic flair.



In the early 80’s his parents decided to take on a new challenge and become hoteliers in France on the border of the Atlantic Coast. His fathers’ company built a 15 room hotel/restaurant/bar “La Colombiere”.



Patrice observed and worked in the family business during his childhood and decided without hesitation, to continue his education in hospitality. After 3 successful years of catering school in Toulouse, Patrice graduated and was named Best Apprentice Chef by the Mayor of Toulouse in 1987.



Active and passionate in his work, Patrice was Chef at La Colombiere for several years.

Thirsty to expand his culinary knowledge, he moved to Paris for 5 years starting out as Commis Chef at the International Hilton Hotel before becoming private chef for a Minister in the French Government.



Patrice’s skills continued to grow and he continued to push his career forward with his next move to London. The language difference and change of food style were a welcome challenge. He began as Demi Chef at the Hyde Park Hotel, Knightsbridge under the supervision of the talented Executive Chef Jerome Dutois (Roux Brothers). Only 5 years later he would take the position as Acting Executive Chef. During this time Patrice met his wife Lyn, from Perth, WA.



Australia was inevitably his next real challenge. A vast new country offering its own unique produce, with many new flavors and food cultures he had never experienced before, namely Asian foods. Patrice was appointed Banqueting Sous Chef at the Regent Hotel Sydney by Serge Dansereau. Over the next 6 years, he discovered that Australia had much to offer – from the Northern Territory wild barramundi and juicy mangos, from Western Australia yabbies and mature goat cheeses, from Tasmania delicate wood smoked Tasmanian salmon and from New South Wales fresh organic baby vegetables.



After only 5 years and at the age of 34, Patrice became Executive Chef of the newly renovated Four Seasons Hotel Sydney. Here he was head of a brigade of more than 50 chefs, organised many prestigious charity events, national and international conferences, overlooked the award winning restaurant Kable’s and at the same time developed good relations with local growers, cheese makers, wine makers etc.



Through the years Patrice has gained much experience and knowledge along the way but the same ideas are still there, keep it fresh, simple and healthy.







Last year the worlds’ economy changed due to terrorism and this resulted in the decline of international tourism that is crucial in supporting luxury hospitality.



Almost 2 years after being promoted to Executive Chef, Patrice left the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney to pursue his career once again, this time creating his own company “Patrice’s Table”. This new concept will target mainly corporate challenges and some not so corporate but at the same time promoting even further the local growers of the Perth region whilst sharing his passion for cooking and teaching.

Today, Patrice is Executive Chef at the Novotel Langley Perth.



