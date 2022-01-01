Retail
Patrice FAVIÈRE
Patrice FAVIÈRE
PARIS
En résumé
Entreprises
Marketing&Co
- Directeur Associé
2004 - maintenant
EffectiveBrands
- Partner Director
2004 - maintenant
Vivendi Universal
- Vice Président - Promotions Europe
Paris Cedex 08
1997 - 2004
Kraft Jacobs Suchard
- Chef de Groupe
1994 - 1997
Procter & Gamble
- Assistant Chef de Marque
Asnières-sur-Seine
1990 - 1992
Formations
TRANSFORMANCE
Levallois
2007 - 2008
Certifié Coach C&T
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
1987 - 1990
Marketing
Réseau
Anne WILLIART
Béatrice GEFFRAY DERANLOT
Catherine DE-BAYSER-WONNER
Damien DUMAS
Delphine VITRY
Hubert CHOLOUS
Kako DUBS
Maud EHRET-PELLETIER
Nathalie COUTURE
Thomas GAYET