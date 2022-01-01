Retail
Patrice FRANCOIS
Patrice FRANCOIS
Voiron
Entreprises
Experia Europe
- Spécialiste AS400
Voiron
2016 - maintenant
BMV
- Développeur AS400
2015 - 2016
Groupe paillet
- Responsable AS400
1998 - 2015
Formations
Lycée Vienne Saint Romain En Gal
St Romain En Gal
1988 - 1990
Réseau
Christine SALABERT
Gabriel LEMAIRE
Jean DUISIT
Monica ROBENA
Muriel ARNAUD
Patrick MASSE
Philippe THOMAS
Renaud MAINARD
Richard FAUBLADIER