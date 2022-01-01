Menu

Patrice FRANCOIS

Voiron

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Meyrié

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Experia Europe - Spécialiste AS400

    Voiron 2016 - maintenant

  • BMV - Développeur AS400

    2015 - 2016

  • Groupe paillet - Responsable AS400

    1998 - 2015

Formations

Réseau