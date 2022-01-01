Retail
Patrice GARCIA
Ajouter
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Prezioso
- Responsable commercial
2016 - maintenant
PREZIOSO
- Responsable d''Agence Sud
2005 - 2016
Effectif moyen géré : 100 personnes
ISOTHERMA
- Responsable Agence
2002 - 2005
Formations
Université Toulon
La Garde
1991 - 1992
DESTU
Lycée Antonin Artaud
Marseille
1986 - 1988
BTS
Maintenance Industrielle
Lycée Antonin Artaud
Marseille
1985 - 1986
Baccalauréat
Construction Mécanique F1
Réseau
Dany NLOM
Gillig STEPHANE
Grégory SAMUYLLO
Ismail SAGUN
Jean-Christophe LE LUET
Jean-Pierre MAVILLA
Max VIGNEAU
Pierre CHAVAS
Sylvain GARREAU
Vincent GOBBA