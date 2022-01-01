Menu

Patrice GNAMA

My experience includes preparing Interface documents,My experience includes preparing Interface documents, SIMOPS analysis, hazards analysis, HSE Case and HAZID / HAZOP studies. One key interface I have provided is responding to safety related concerns including enhanced training, site-specific inductions for personnel and hands on safety inspections in the work place.
I am able to identify common hazards and possible solutions for reducing incidents that could lead to injuries or fatalities. And to identify typical processes and procedures of this industry Oil, Gas Wells, Drilling and Servicing Well Operations, consider many associated accident causes, look for trends and then prevent these accidents. Plan my program or evaluate an existing safety program and then institute a plan – do – act procedure that assigns program responsibilities and provides for continual program improvement.
I have significant experience to offer any prospective employer. I am a well-organised, highly motivated person who is capable of undertaking various tasks and responsibilities with minimum or no supervision. I have developed excellent interpersonal and communication skills and am able to communicate effectively with subordinates, peers and senior management alike. I actively enjoy working independently, as a team leader and / or member.

Mes compétences :
environmental experience
Semi-submersible
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Jackup Rigs
Health and Safety
HAZOP
Audit
AW Training

Entreprises

  • ConocoPhillips Angola - HSE Advisor

    2013 - maintenant Drilling HSE Advisor

  • COP - HSE Advisor

    2013 - maintenant

  • RSTC - QHSE Advisor

    2012 - 2013 : RSTC/QHSE Advisor Offshore Transocean Honor New Build.

  • Transocean WAS - QHSE Offshore Advisor

    2011 - 2012

  • Rig Safety & Training - Coordinator

    2010 - 2010

  • Rig Safety & Training - Coordinator & ABC Maritime HSE Advisor

    2010 - 2010 : Rig Safety & Training Coordinator Transocean and ABC Maritime HSE Advisor

  • Rig Safety & Training - Coordinator

    2009 - 2010 : Rig Safety & Training Coordinator (RSTC) on Sedneth 701 Transocean.

  • Rig Safety & Training - Coordinator

    2006 - 2009 : Rig Safety & Training Coordinator (RSTC) on Adriatic 2 Transocean (ex GSF).

  • Safety Training - Coordinator

    2001 - 2006 : Safety Training Coordinator (STC) GlobalSantaFe(GSF).
    DUTIES and RESPONSABILITIES
    Safety:
    -Have a working knowledge of Company's Health and Safety expectations as defined in the Company
    Management System.
    -Advise and actively assist personnel in the application of company safe working practices.
    -Promotes, participates and coach's personnel and daily monitoring of operations.
    -Promotes the awareness, monitors, coaches and advises on the Permit to Work system.
    -Coaches and advises on the Management of Change process.
    -Assists supervisors with the planning and development of HSE Meetings.
    -Participates in daily meetings with the Manager, Department Heads and Client Representative as required.
    -Monitoring site working arrangements and ensuring that operations are being carried out in accordance with
    current HS&E legislation and company safe working procedures, produced and delivered daily toolbox talks,
    attend daily safety and progress meetings, carried out incident investigations and assisted in the production of
    risk assessments for all aspects of work undertaken.
    -Continually review the Company Management System to identify opportunities for improvement.
    -Conduct periodic self-assessment audits to ensure compliance with company procedures.

Formations

  • Aberdeen Training Centre (Aberdeen)

    Aberdeen 2014 - 2014 Certified Abrasive Wheels and Welding Operations

    Instructor.

  • IBC Academy And Training Services Aberdeen (UK)

    UK 2010 - 2013 Certified Offshore Field Development Specialist

    Oil and Gas /Offshore Exploration, Surveying and Drilling, Field Development Assessment, Planning and Phases/ Project Planning and Management; Installation and
    Construction Vessels/ Managing Offshore Operations; Vessels Involved in
    Support and Export/ Operational Issues: Safety, Environment, Supply Bases
    and Contracts.

  • Institute Superior Of Business Abidjan (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1981 - 1983 BTS

    Marketing Manager at GTM Import-Export

