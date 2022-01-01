Patrice GNAMA

My experience includes preparing Interface documents,My experience includes preparing Interface documents, SIMOPS analysis, hazards analysis, HSE Case and HAZID / HAZOP studies. One key interface I have provided is responding to safety related concerns including enhanced training, site-specific inductions for personnel and hands on safety inspections in the work place.

I am able to identify common hazards and possible solutions for reducing incidents that could lead to injuries or fatalities. And to identify typical processes and procedures of this industry Oil, Gas Wells, Drilling and Servicing Well Operations, consider many associated accident causes, look for trends and then prevent these accidents. Plan my program or evaluate an existing safety program and then institute a plan – do – act procedure that assigns program responsibilities and provides for continual program improvement.

I have significant experience to offer any prospective employer. I am a well-organised, highly motivated person who is capable of undertaking various tasks and responsibilities with minimum or no supervision. I have developed excellent interpersonal and communication skills and am able to communicate effectively with subordinates, peers and senior management alike. I actively enjoy working independently, as a team leader and / or member.



Mes compétences :

environmental experience

Semi-submersible

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Jackup Rigs

Health and Safety

HAZOP

Audit

AW Training