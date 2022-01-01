Patrice GONZALEZ

Mes compétences :
AMDB
ARINC 424
Développement logiciel
DO-200A
ARINC 816
Entreprises
CGX AERO
- Deputy manager of software development business unit
Castres2014 - maintenantAccompanying the BU manager in:
- defining the software development strategy of CGX AERO
- choosing and answering tenders
- managing the resources.
Management of about 20 developers.
CGX AERO
- Ingénieur Systèmes d'Information Aéronautique et Géographique
Castres2008 - maintenantDesign & development of Ai-Sky Data, software for aeronautical and geographical data interoperability:
- redaction of specifications, software development in C++
- aero standards processings: AIXM 4.5 & 5.1, ARINC 424-18 & 20, ARINC 816-0,1&2
- A424 coding of flight procedures (Path & Terminator)
- validation
Ai-Sky Data and ARINC 424 Path & Terminators instructor (trainings in French and English languages)
Design & development of SAT4Flight, web service for GPS RAIM availability automated prediction:
- redaction of specifications, web development in ASP.NET C#, C++/cli, HTML/CSS/Javascript
- validation, deployment and system administration
Project technical manager for the development of a DO-200A aeronautical databases production line:
- responsible for developments and DO-200A certification (team of 5 developers and 1 quality officer)
- training
Design and development of a web-based system dedicated to the management of obstacles:
- obstacle submission
- assessment against EZS and OLS
- management of actions related to the submission
Other missions:
- commercial support: tenders, demos
- customer support