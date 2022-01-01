Menu

Patrice GONZALEZ

Castres

En résumé

Mes compétences :
AMDB
ARINC 424
Développement logiciel
DO-200A
ARINC 816

Entreprises

  • CGX AERO - Deputy manager of software development business unit

    Castres 2014 - maintenant Accompanying the BU manager in:
    - defining the software development strategy of CGX AERO
    - choosing and answering tenders
    - managing the resources.

    Management of about 20 developers.

  • CGX AERO - Ingénieur Systèmes d'Information Aéronautique et Géographique

    Castres 2008 - maintenant Design & development of Ai-Sky Data, software for aeronautical and geographical data interoperability:
    - redaction of specifications, software development in C++
    - aero standards processings: AIXM 4.5 & 5.1, ARINC 424-18 & 20, ARINC 816-0,1&2
    - A424 coding of flight procedures (Path & Terminator)
    - validation

    Ai-Sky Data and ARINC 424 Path & Terminators instructor (trainings in French and English languages)

    Design & development of SAT4Flight, web service for GPS RAIM availability automated prediction:
    - redaction of specifications, web development in ASP.NET C#, C++/cli, HTML/CSS/Javascript
    - validation, deployment and system administration

    Project technical manager for the development of a DO-200A aeronautical databases production line:
    - responsible for developments and DO-200A certification (team of 5 developers and 1 quality officer)
    - training

    Design and development of a web-based system dedicated to the management of obstacles:
    - obstacle submission
    - assessment against EZS and OLS
    - management of actions related to the submission

    Other missions:
    - commercial support: tenders, demos
    - customer support

Formations

Réseau