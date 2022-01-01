Menu

Patrice HUETZ

Paris

En résumé

Experience in several large banking & financial corporations in the field of Information Technology, i.e. Developments and Management as “Developer” & "Team Leader"


Skills

I have more than 6 years experience in DOT NET Programming Technology 2005, ASP.NET 2.0 / 3.0, VB Programming, C#, SQL Programming, WEB Designing, SQL Server 2000 / 2008 SSRS, Orcale9i/10g/11g, C & C++, OOP Concept

Entreprises

  • Natixis - Software Engineer

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Now i work on a front to back intranet application managing the validation and sending of equity derivatives expiries into Sophis for users based at Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

  • Credit Suisse - Software Engineer

    Paris 2006 - 2009 I worked on reports for Financial Control at Credit Suisse to compute the net new assets (NNA) inflow/outflow and the asset under management.
    In addition i also worked on the new Microsoft Business Inteligence plateform (SQL SERVER 2005 SSRS) and mastered on ASP.NET, VB.NET, C#

  • AXA Investment Managers - Software Engineer

    Nanterre 2006 - 2006 I worked on a new real time BAM information system which return the status and results of various operations, processes, and transactions on sophis , decalog, minerva and markit systems . The main benefits for the AXA business analyst support team is to make better informed business decisions, quickly address problem areas, and re-position organizations to take full advantage of emerging opportunities.

  • Laboratoires SERVIER - Software Engineer

    2004 - 2006

Formations

