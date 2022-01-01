Menu

Patrice JABLONSKI

BORDEAUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Rex-Rotary - Commercial

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2000 - 2000

Réseau