Patrice JAUFFRET

AGENCING, Geneva
- App Consultant / Mobile Content Development & Marketing
2010 - maintenant•tMobile App development, @Marketing in Europe, US, CIS and Asia e.g. Swiss FM•teBusiness development and content creation plan via eCommerce
FACC LA
- Entertainment Director/Consultant
2007 - 2008•teBusiness crowdfunding development and major event management for the large network and Francophile community.•tShowcases & events management, Bastille Day, Beaujolais Passions, and Alliance Française.•tCommunications, entertainment, & production of music projects – with distribution and promotion Labels (USA/FRA/CH)•tRadio and press relation development in Switzerland and France.•tDatabase management and creation in Switzerland and France
PATjE SARL
- Director
2004 - 2010Promotion: Advertising, PR, Publishing and SalesPATjE is media company specialized in content management and consulting
PATJE, Inc.
- Director
2001 - 2007•tShowcases & events management Sister City Festival, On Red Rocks Productions.•tCommunications, entertainment, & production e.g. quarterly underground festival in Glendale, CA.•tWorked with all the Francophile community e.g. French Chamber of Commerce Los Angeles•tClub Med Artist in the US and Francophone locations
CATERPILLAR SàRL
- Marketing & Communications Team Leader
1995 - 2000•tDirected the Customer Magazine in Europe, Africa, CIS and part of Central America •tLed managing region’s objectives for the European eCommerce strategy •tLaunched the ebranding and ecommerce storefront in Europe•tConsulted dealer with storefronts, on-line stores implementation such as the online parts store application•tDeveloped content of extranet tool supporting sales and promotion •tCoordinated promotion for Caterpillar machines and markets•tImplemented internal message defining the core values of the company •tRestructured the product lines with market reps in order to better assist sales force on the field•tReorganised translation activities to consolidate a new European language hub - Team Leader
GREATER BOSTON CABLE ADVERTISING
- Business/Marketing
1994 - 1994•tSupported sales & marketing effort by compiling media research •tWrote sales proposals for the sales department•tCompiled Nielsen ratings & checking billing performance of each network.