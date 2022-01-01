Menu

Patrice KOMBOT-NAGUEMON

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Michael Page Africa - Director

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2006 - maintenant Michael Page Africa is the department of Michael Page International specifically dedicated to the recruitment of managers and senior executives on the African continent.

  • Diamstar - Managing Director

    2001 - 2006 Diamstar SA, Bangui, Central African Republic
    Rough diamonds buying & sales office

    - Set up from scratch a licensed rough diamond buying company in Central Africa
    - Development of two profit centres
    - Development of a client base and build up of strong relationships with key clients (suppliers of cut diamonds)
    - Financial and HR management (one expatriate and 20 locals), administration
    - Development of relationships with the government.
    - Sorting, grading and negotiating of rough diamond parcels for a EUR400,000 monthly value.
    - Set up of mechanized rough diamond exploitation with suction dredges-- Responsible for the exports to Antwerp

  • Alderwick Consulting - Consultant

    2000 - 2001 Search & Selection Consulting Firm
    - Specialised in finance & accounting, business development, strategic & operational positions for global organisations across Europe.
    - Generating new business, developing existing accounts and sourcing high potential European candidates.
    - Looking after the whole recruitment process, actively researching the markets, head-hunting, pre-screening, interviewing, negotiating and closing.
    - Working on both contingency and retained assignments at salary levels between £40’000 and £150’000.
    - Coaching and helping to manage new recruits.

  • Farn Williams - Consultant

    1998 - 2000 International executive search firm

    - European Finance & Accounting Practice
    - Benelux, Switzerland and specialist sector French Multinationals.
    - Established a desk focused on the Benelux.
    - Developed clients in the Pharmaceutical – Manufacturing, TV & Media Sectors
    - Recruiting Finance professionals from Internal Auditors up through to Financial Directors/CFOs.
    - Extensive experience gained in recruiting for remote or difficult locations and finding complex profiles.

  • Alexander Kale - Commodity Sales/Trader

    1997 - 1998 Alexander Kale Commodities Ltd., London, UK
    The clearing was done by Custom House Ltd. through the London Metal Exchange (LME).
    -Open and Manage margin accounts for private clients in commodities.
    -Products: Long and short margin accounts in base and precious metal, coffee and cocoa.
    Alexander Kale Ltd., Geneva, Switzerland
    Dealer
    -Sales and Marketing of NASDAQ small caps to private clients world-wide.
    -Development and maintenance of new and existing client base.

Formations

  • Université De Genève (Genève)

    Genève 1991 - 1995 Gestion d'Entreprise

    Hautes Ecoles Commerciales

  • Lycée Français Charles De Gaulle De Bangui (Bangui)

    Bangui 1989 - 1991