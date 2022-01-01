Patrice KOMBOT-NAGUEMON

-
Michael Page Africa
- Director
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2006 - maintenant
Michael Page Africa is the department of Michael Page International specifically dedicated to the recruitment of managers and senior executives on the African continent.
Diamstar
- Managing Director
2001 - 2006
Diamstar SA, Bangui, Central African Republic
Rough diamonds buying & sales office
- Set up from scratch a licensed rough diamond buying company in Central Africa
- Development of two profit centres
- Development of a client base and build up of strong relationships with key clients (suppliers of cut diamonds)
- Financial and HR management (one expatriate and 20 locals), administration
- Development of relationships with the government.
- Sorting, grading and negotiating of rough diamond parcels for a EUR400,000 monthly value.
- Set up of mechanized rough diamond exploitation with suction dredges-- Responsible for the exports to Antwerp
Alderwick Consulting
- Consultant
2000 - 2001
Search & Selection Consulting Firm
- Specialised in finance & accounting, business development, strategic & operational positions for global organisations across Europe.
- Generating new business, developing existing accounts and sourcing high potential European candidates.
- Looking after the whole recruitment process, actively researching the markets, head-hunting, pre-screening, interviewing, negotiating and closing.
- Working on both contingency and retained assignments at salary levels between £40’000 and £150’000.
- Coaching and helping to manage new recruits.
Farn Williams
- Consultant
1998 - 2000
International executive search firm
- European Finance & Accounting Practice
- Benelux, Switzerland and specialist sector French Multinationals.
- Established a desk focused on the Benelux.
- Developed clients in the Pharmaceutical – Manufacturing, TV & Media Sectors
- Recruiting Finance professionals from Internal Auditors up through to Financial Directors/CFOs.
- Extensive experience gained in recruiting for remote or difficult locations and finding complex profiles.
Alexander Kale
- Commodity Sales/Trader
1997 - 1998
Alexander Kale Commodities Ltd., London, UK
The clearing was done by Custom House Ltd. through the London Metal Exchange (LME).
-Open and Manage margin accounts for private clients in commodities.
-Products: Long and short margin accounts in base and precious metal, coffee and cocoa.
Alexander Kale Ltd., Geneva, Switzerland
Dealer
-Sales and Marketing of NASDAQ small caps to private clients world-wide.
-Development and maintenance of new and existing client base.