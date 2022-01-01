Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice KONGO
Ajouter
Patrice KONGO
CORBEIL ESSONNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ineo poste centrale
- Monteur electricien
2009 - 2014
Formations
Bac Electrothecnique (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2001 - 2003