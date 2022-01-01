Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice KOSSONOU
Ajouter
Patrice KOSSONOU
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SIPA
- Comptable
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Danielle LAGO
David Timite NOMIHO
Dayalor C. KEFAS
Erick-David MOUKOKO TIMBA
Hermann TAPE
Ibrahim DIAKITE
Joséphine KOUASSI
Kédja Athanase N'GUESSAN
Nahissa KOULIBALY
Sekou DOUMBIA