Patrice LACREU

PERPIGNAN

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • RINCENT BTP LR - Responsable d'opérations

    2012 - maintenant

  • Bureau Veritas - Responsable d'opérations

    Puteaux 2007 - 2012

  • RINCENT BTP IDF - Conducteur de travaux

    2001 - 2007

  • BOTTE FONDATIONS - Chef de chantier

    1995 - 2000

Formations

  • Université De Paisley - Ecosse (UK) (Paisley)

    Paisley 1992 - 1993 BSC Construction Management

    Construction

  • IUT De Nimes LPGC

    Nîmes 1990 - 1992 DUT

