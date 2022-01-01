Retail
Patrice LACREU
Patrice LACREU
PERPIGNAN
En résumé
Entreprises
RINCENT BTP LR
- Responsable d'opérations
2012 - maintenant
Bureau Veritas
- Responsable d'opérations
Puteaux
2007 - 2012
RINCENT BTP IDF
- Conducteur de travaux
2001 - 2007
BOTTE FONDATIONS
- Chef de chantier
1995 - 2000
Formations
Université De Paisley - Ecosse (UK) (Paisley)
Paisley
1992 - 1993
BSC Construction Management
Construction
IUT De Nimes LPGC
Nîmes
1990 - 1992
DUT
Réseau
Bertrand HACHE
Christophe LAURENT
Frederic LACREU
Gauthier LACREU
Julien GAUTIER
Louanas AZOUNE
Pierry XAVIER
Yves BERNARDIN