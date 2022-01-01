Menu

Patrice LAMBERT

NANTES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pat's Diving School - Gérant

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • STAPS (Rennes)

    Rennes 1984 - 1989

Réseau