Patrice LESOT

Head of HR & Organisation in charge of defining the HR strategy for Delacre Group, taking into account all aspects of the function (Talent Management, Employer branding, Compensation and Benefits, Internal communication, CSR…) operating on 3 sites :
- Brussels headquarters (50 people)
Commercial team management encompassing : Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Finance, IT, HR.
- Lambermont factory (258 people)
Production team management : workers, employees, engeneers…
- Nieppe factory (262 people)
Production team management : same population as above.