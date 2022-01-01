Patrice LONGCHAMP

Patrice is the manager of HP worldwide Technology Service Customer Experience and Customer Research & Insight organization. He is responsible for HP Technology Services Customer Experience strategy, Customer Experience governance, Customer Research & Insight, Study and Survey programs, Customer Experience analytics and Customer Experience improvement plans monitoring.



Patrice has always taught the benefits of using quality approaches and Lean Six Sigma (LSS) methodologies, the efficiency of pragmatism, and has a passion for customers. He is a Lean Six Sigma and DMAIC mentor.

Patrice joined HP in 1983 as a consultant. Since then, he has served in a variety of management positions in quality, process improvement, program management, consulting and finances & administration.



Patrice has taught System Architectures and Project & Quality Management in several public and private institutions.



Born in Champagne, France , Patrice holds a degree in electronics and engineering from “Ecole Nationale d’Ingénieurs” and a Master degree in Business Administration from ICG ®. Patrice is also a certified Black Belt from HP and a certified PMP® from PMI.



His outside interests include SAR (Search And Rescue) dog handling, exotic fish keeping and oenology.

He is based in Les Ulis, Essonne, France.





Mes compétences :

BLACK BELT

PMO

PMP

Quality

TCE