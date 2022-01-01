Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice MARICHY
Ajouter
Patrice MARICHY
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNCF
- Chef de projet
2013 - maintenant
Logica
- Chef de projet
COMPIEGNE
2004 - 2012
- Gestion de projets
- Encadrement d'équipes
- Manager RH
- Auditeur projets
Formations
Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon ETI
Lyon
2001 - 2004
Réseau
Angélique BLANC
Carole ARNAL
Christelle TEISSEIRE
Eric MADIGOU
Guillaume WASER
Jean-Christian DOUVIER
Jérôme TOURNARIE
Jessica JORGE
Patrice PANSIER
Pierre LOPES
SCC France (Nanterre)