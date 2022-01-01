Menu

Patrice MARICHY

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Chef de projet

    2013 - maintenant

  • Logica - Chef de projet

    COMPIEGNE 2004 - 2012 - Gestion de projets
    - Encadrement d'équipes
    - Manager RH
    - Auditeur projets

Formations

Réseau