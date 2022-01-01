Patrice MATHIEU

Patrice has 14 years SAP experience, with 11 years specifically on BW/BI and 17 years in HR. He is certified in both subject areas



He has an in-depth knowledge of SAP data and processes and strong functional / technical knowledge of BI, particularly in the areas of HR, SD and Non SAP data.



Patrice has experience of project, release, quality management and also has experience of requirements gathering workshops, blueprinting, conceptual design and BI solution development and support.



Specific skills include: Architecture, Data modelling, ETL (extraction and transformation), Reporting tools, performance tuning and related ABAP development, Security and authorizations.



In addition to his BI skill set he has solid functional experience in HR (PA, OM ), Authorizations management and Training Need Management (TNM).



Patrice’s recent client references include STIB, Lyreco, Eurocopter and Fortis BNP, Solvay, UCB, Fabricom and Belgacom.



Mes compétences :

SAP HR

SAP Netweaver BI

SAP-BW- Authorizations

SAP BusinessObjects

SAP TNM (Training Need Management)

SAP HR PA-OM

Project Management

Pre sales

People Management

Organization Management

HR management

HR Business Analysis

BI solution development and support

SAP Business Object Webi 4 Certified

Solution Consultant Netweaver - BI 7.0 Certified

Solution Consultant Netweaver - BI 3.5 Certified