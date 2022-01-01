Menu

Patrice MATHIEU

MARLY

En résumé

Patrice has 14 years SAP experience, with 11 years specifically on BW/BI and 17 years in HR. He is certified in both subject areas

He has an in-depth knowledge of SAP data and processes and strong functional / technical knowledge of BI, particularly in the areas of HR, SD and Non SAP data.

Patrice has experience of project, release, quality management and also has experience of requirements gathering workshops, blueprinting, conceptual design and BI solution development and support.

Specific skills include: Architecture, Data modelling, ETL (extraction and transformation), Reporting tools, performance tuning and related ABAP development, Security and authorizations.

In addition to his BI skill set he has solid functional experience in HR (PA, OM ), Authorizations management and Training Need Management (TNM).

Patrice’s recent client references include STIB, Lyreco, Eurocopter and Fortis BNP, Solvay, UCB, Fabricom and Belgacom.

Mes compétences :
SAP HR
SAP Netweaver BI
SAP-BW- Authorizations
SAP BusinessObjects
SAP TNM (Training Need Management)
SAP HR PA-OM
Project Management
Pre sales
People Management
Organization Management
HR management
HR Business Analysis
BI solution development and support
SAP Business Object Webi 4 Certified
Solution Consultant Netweaver - BI 7.0 Certified
Solution Consultant Netweaver - BI 3.5 Certified

Entreprises

  • Lyreco - Analyst & developer BI HR

    MARLY 2013 - 2013 - Analysis and development on HR Training for Finance
    - Dataflow development with APD technology
    - Built legal report (France) for ``OPCA'' in SAP BI

  • STIB - Quality & Release Manager & SAP Business Intelligence

    2012 - maintenant - Promoting quality achievement and performance improvement in the SAP BI Competence Center.
    - Effectively interact with DBA, Support team and Development teams to maintain product supply and help introduce new products (BPC, BI, BO, HANA)
    - Formulate and manage the development and implementation of goals, objectives, policies, procedures and systems pertaining to the QA/QC.
    - Define and promoting the standards to the developer teams (way of working, naming conventions).
    - Formulate and deploy procedures for BICC team.
    - Check Blueprints, check and review technical Analysis before GO for Development
    - Persuading reluctant staff to change their way of working to incorporate quality methods.
    - Manage and maintain release for all SAP BI development.
    - Realize the transport and check error with development teams
    - Defined and built SAP BI authorizations with BO aspect
    - Defined and analysis BI Quality issues

    And also part time Analyst & developer HR
    - Analysis and development HR Absenteeism
    - Dataflow development ;
    - Built reporting for management and team leader ;
    - Automatic broadcasting with filter by manager for Bradford reporting ;
    - BEX Workbook Excel report by division for Absenteeism
    - Give recommendation for HR requirements

  • Lyreco - Analyst & developer BI HR

    MARLY 2012 - 2012 Analysis and development on HR Training
    * Dataflow development on Training Need Management (TNM) ;
    * Built training cost report in SAP BI ;
    * Dataflow development on Learning Solution (LSO) ;
    * Built reporting on planed realized and booking training

  • E-Xelixi SCS - Gérant

    2011 - maintenant

  • Lyreco - Analyst ECC HR

    MARLY 2010 - 2011 HR Analysis, give help to the developer

    * Bilan Social application on ECC with output in PDF thought SAP portal with :
    o Payroll data
    o Time data
    o Training data
    o Personal data
    o Company benefits data
    * ELIOT application, track all changes depending some HR fields and send an Excel
    to the good services. Output is depending of the country and internal company.
    * DIF counter for payroll interface, DIF is French legal information on training for
    all French employees.

  • STIB - Analyst & developer BI (cross domain)

    2010 - 2012 Analysis and development
    * Reengineering BI HR project for Personal administration data
    * Built Dataflow for KPI on transport data (Ligne Chrono)
    * Reengineering and review Sales and Distribution dataflow

  • Eurocopter - Analyst BI MM

    2010 - 2010 * Defined technical solution for data modeling ``On Time Delivery KPI''
    * Technical Analysis
    * Coaching French SOPRA developer
    * Built pseudo delta mechanism
    * Workshop with SOPRA Deutschland

  • STIB - Project Manager & Architect

    2010 - 2010 Manage the SAP BI 7.0 Upgrade
    * Provide and follow the project schedule ;
    * Clearly communicate with BICC Manager and other consultants
    * Resolve and find solution for all problems issues during the Upgrade lifecycle
    * Track and report milestones and provide status reports

  • Lyreco - Analyst & Developer

    MARLY 2008 - 2010 * BI complete auditing
    * Delivery recommendations and implementation plan

    Analysis and development
    * Implementation LSA concept for master data and HR info types ;
    * Dataflow HR Personal Headcount, Movement reengineering ;
    * Change Headcount modeling with multiple assignment ;
    * Dataflow HR e-Recruiting reengineering
    * Built reporting new reporting for :
    o Turnover
    o Retention rate
    o NAFI (Negative After First Interview)
    o Exit Interview
    o E-Recruiting Ongoing

  • Fabricom GTI - Project Manager & SAP Business Intelligence

    2008 - 2008 Review BI Implementation
    Analysis requirement with the Business
    Animate Workshop with business for defined specification
    Build Fabricom specifications documents for request for proposals

  • UCB - Analyst & Developer BI HR

    COLOMBES 2008 - 2008 Review BI HR Implementation & delta mechanisms
    Analysis and development on International Mobility reporting
    Analysis and solved payroll issue on annual salaries
    Implement EDR reporting (Employee Development Review)
    Analysis and change Headcount modeling
    Automation by Broadcasting International Expense to team leader

  • Solvay - Analyst & Developer BI HR

    Paris 2007 - 2008 * Analysis and development an Integrated Planning Solution for HR Workforce
    Planning
    * Built ABAP function, Planning Cube, Planning Function,... ;
    * Built reporting and base information's for defined turnover, pension used by IP
    solution
    * Manage BI consultant on site for the project

  • Solvay - Project Manager & SAP Business Intelligence

    Paris 2007 - 2007 * Participate to workshop for defined the requirement
    * Defined technical solution for data modeling ;
    * Estimate Workload
    * Defined Authorization concepts

  • BNP Paribas Fortis - Team lead

    PARIS 2006 - 2007 * Manage BI team consultant
    * Check all analysis and review modeling ;
    * Coordinate and planned all deliverables ;
    * Implement LSA for HR infotypes ;
    * Manage Upgrade project 3.5 - 7.0

  • Keneos - Solution Architect / Project Mgt

    Boulogne Billancourt 2006 - 2010 Project Manager & Architect SAP BI at STIB-MIVB
    SAP BI MM Solution Architect at Eurocopter
    SAP HR Analyst and SAP BI HR Consultant at Lyreco
    SAP BI HR Consultant at UCB
    SAP BI HR Consultant at SOLVAY
    SAP BI HR Consultant at Fortis Bank
    SAP HR Analyst and SAP BI HR Consultant at Belgacom



    See my profile in :
    http://be.linkedin.com/in/patricemathieu

  • BNP Paribas Fortis - Project Coordinator & SAP Business Intelligence

    PARIS 2005 - 2006 Interface between IBM (external development) and Fortis Business
    * Coordinate and planned all deliverables
    * Mediator between Business and IBM ;
    * Translate Business requirement to IT Requirement ;
    * Check & Validate IBM development

  • Belgacom - Team lead BI

    Bruxelles 2003 - 2005 Team lead BI SAP Business Intelligence HR, FI, CO, MM
    Manage BI and Security team
    Coordinate and planned all deliverables
    Check all analysis and review modeling
    Built automate authorization based on R/3 data
    SQA auditor (CMM certification)

  • Belgacom - Analyst ECC HR

    Bruxelles 2002 - 2003 Analysis on Personal Administration
    Analysis on Organization Management
    Manage and maintain R/3 authorizations

  • Belgacom - HR Manager

    Bruxelles 1997 - 2002 Manage HR team (Reporting, HR Support, Security, Organization, HR Supply)
    People Management
    Manage and implement structure of company in the system
    Workshop with CEO, GM, Director for Reorganization requirement

  • Belgacom - Informatics technician & Microsoft Word Expert

    Bruxelles 1994 - 1997 Microsoft Word Expert (Trainer, Template Builder, Delivery Application
    Builder)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée