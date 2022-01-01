Retail
Patrice MEILLAND
Patrice MEILLAND
NANTES
Entreprises
MCK environnement
- Cadre technique etcommercial
2008 - maintenant
animation et suivi du réseau d' applicateurs grand ouest - suivi et gestion des chantiers publics sur le territoire national -
Independant
- Independant
2003 - 2008
CLDI luxembourg
- Direction commercial
1999 - 2003
CCD
- Direction générale
1990 - 1998
Rallye
- Achat +Direction Hyper
Paris
1982 - 1989
Carrefour
- Chef de rayon +chef de secteur
Massy
1974 - 1981
Formations
Université Lyon 1
Lyonii
1971 - 1974
économie politique
sciences économiques
