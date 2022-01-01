Menu

Patricia JAUZELON

NIEUL SUR L'AUTIZE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bayard Médical - Chargée de clientèle

    2017 - maintenant

Formations

  • FACC (Fontenay Le Comte)

    Fontenay Le Comte 1996 - 1997

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :