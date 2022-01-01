Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patricia SERRANO REYES
Ajouter
Patricia SERRANO REYES
Strasbourg
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Création de cours
Enseignement d'espagnol
Entreprises
École Nationale D'administration
- Professeur d'espagnol
Strasbourg
2017 - maintenant
Em Strasbourg Business School
- Maître de langue étrangère en espagnol
Strasbourg
2015 - maintenant
ISCOM
- Professeur d'espagnol
Paris
2015 - 2015
ELE USAL Strasbourg
- Professeur d'espagnol
2014 - 2014
Universidad de Salamanca
- Enseignant-chercheur
2008 - 2012
Formations
Universidad De Salamanca (Salamanca)
Salamanca
2008 - 2009
Master Enseignement d'espagnol comme langue étrangère
Réseau
Manuel TURLIN RODRÍGUEZ
Olalla PASTOR DEL VALLE
Rosa RODRIGUEZ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z