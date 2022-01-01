Menu

Patricia SERRANO REYES

Strasbourg

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Création de cours
Enseignement d'espagnol

Entreprises

  • École Nationale D'administration - Professeur d'espagnol

    Strasbourg 2017 - maintenant

  • Em Strasbourg Business School - Maître de langue étrangère en espagnol

    Strasbourg 2015 - maintenant

  • ISCOM - Professeur d'espagnol

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • ELE USAL Strasbourg - Professeur d'espagnol

    2014 - 2014

  • Universidad de Salamanca - Enseignant-chercheur

    2008 - 2012

Formations

  • Universidad De Salamanca (Salamanca)

    Salamanca 2008 - 2009 Master Enseignement d'espagnol comme langue étrangère

