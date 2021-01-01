Menu

Patrick CUENOT

  • Veilleur analyste
  • Profideo
  • Veilleur analyste

SAINT OUEN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Profideo - Veilleur analyste

    Production | Saint-Ouen (41100) 2018 - 2019

  • Van Ameyde & Parsons - Rédacteur

    Juridique | Paris (75000) 1992 - 1999

Formations

  • ECOLE INTERNATIONALE DES SCIENCES DU TRAITEMENT DE L'INFORMATION (EISTI)

    Cergy (95000) 2007 - 2008

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel