Patrick GINESTET

  • SARL GINESTET
  • commercial

CRECY AU MONT

Entreprises

  • SARL GINESTET - Commercial

    Commercial | Crécy-au-Mont (02380) 2007 - maintenant

  • IMPRIMERIE DIDIER QUEBECOR - Responsable labo

    Mary-sur-Marne (77440) 1976 - 2003

